The MusicRadar app is live, and free on iOS and Android - grab it today

Everyone has one these days, and now so does MusicRadar. What’s that, we hear you cry? An app, of course, now available for free for iPhone, iPad and Android.

As you know, MusicRadar is the destination for music makers of all shapes, sizes and persuasions. Whether you’re a guitarist, drummer, keyboard player, DJ or producer, it’s the only place to head if you’re after authoritative gear reviews from a wide range of experts who know their onions. There’s also tuition and guidance, from bite-sized tips to advanced workouts from recognised musicians and artists across a range of fields.

Plus it’s where you can read interviews with musicians about their creative processes, about the gear they use and the whats, wheres and whys of the nuts and bolts of music-making.

And it’s also a news site, a place to keep on top of all the comings and goings in the music world.

But hey, you knew all of that already. So why download the app?

(Image credit: Future)

Well, if you read the site on your phone or a tablet – and let’s face it, a great number of us do these days – the app makes that a whole lot easier. It really is a whole better reading experience. There’s less clutter on each page. If you subscribe, you can even go ad-free, which will make it an even more pleasurable experience for your eyes.

You can also personalise your app feeds so you just see the info and articles that you’re into – no more scrolling past the stuff that doesn’t really float your boat. In addition, you can save articles you might want to go back to by tapping our bookmark icon. Keep it there as long as you like and then when you’re done untap it. Plus there’s a Smart Search function so you can instantly find that article you remember reading from a while back...

(Image credit: Future)

One thing to point out – no data will be shared with third parties. If you download the app, you won’t be bombarded by personalised ads trying to sell you gear you’re really not interested in.

And this is only the first step. Our developers are already working on the next iteration of the app, which will include more features and increased personalisation.

Anyway, to get hold of it head over to play.google.com or your usual app stores now. It’s available for android and iOS.

Download the MusicRadar app