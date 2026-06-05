MusicRadar deals of the week: We've found $200 off both a Gretsch and a Yamaha drum kit, hundreds off acoustic guitars, jaw-dropping plugin deals, and tasty recording gear bargains

Welcome to MusicRadar’s Deals of the Week, your go-to source for the hottest music gear deals online. Whether you’re a pro musician, bedroom producer, live performer, or passionate hobbyist, our weekly roundup guarantees you catch the best gear at unbeatable prices.

Well, this week, Guitar Center's fantastic acoustic guitar sale continues with up to 30% off a huge selection of instruments. You can still score major savings on acoustics, classicals, ukuleles, resonators, and banjos. The sale runs until June 24th, giving you plenty of time to grab a deal. All the top brands, Taylor, Martin, Gibson, Yamaha, Fender, Epiphone, and more, are included, making this one of the best chances to score a quality acoustic this year.

Sweetwater has just launched its drum month sale, which means deep discounts on everything percussion-related. We're seeing hefty savings of up to 55% off on electric kits, studio-ready acoustic kits, cymbals, snares, and so much more.

Now, the savings don’t stop there; Waves is still running specials on plugin bundles. If you spend $50, you’ll get one free plugin, and if you spend $80, you’ll get two free plugins. If you’ve been itching to upgrade your home studio, now’s the perfect time.

Lastly, Musician’s Friend Electric Guitar Month is here, offering incredible deals on select electric guitars, amps, and effects. You can also take advantage of special financing offers and stock up on accessories with 15% off qualifying purchases with the code ACC15.

Editor's picks

Save $200 Gretsch Drums Catalina Club CT1-R444C: was $1,099 now $899 at Sweetwater Gretsch Catalina Club 4-piece kit features punchy mahogany shells, shallow bass for control, and a stunning vintage finish. Ideal for rock, pop, or just about any live gigs, this kit has classic looks and a pretty powerful sound. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Yamaha DTX6K3-X Electronic Drum Set: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Sweetwater We're big fans of the DTX6K3-X at MusicRadar. The pad surfaces themselves feel great to play, and the included sounds are certainly among the best we’ve played at this price range in recent times. The comprehensive effects section opens up a lot of experimentation, and the ability to load-in your own samples means that this module is likely to fulfill the creative needs of a lot of drummers from the off. Read more Read less ▼

Fender FA-135CE Concert Acoustic: was $319.99 now $219.99 at Guitar Center The Fender FA-135CE Concert acoustic-electric guitar offers beginner-friendly playability, a very comfortable shape, and versatile Fishman Ion-T electronics. This is already a great guitar for newbie players, and with $100 off at Guitar Centre, it's just got a whole lot better. Read more Read less ▼

Save $109.01 Waves CLA MixHub: was $149 now $39.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program MixHub is an emulation of a full channel strip from Grammy-winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge's SSL 4000 series mixer. Incredibly, it lets you access up to 64 instances of the plugin via any single one of them, so a full SSL console is effectively recreated in a single window within the host DAW, conveniently grouped into banks of eight channels at a time, called ‘Buckets’. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Martin GPC-X1E Special : was $759 now $659 at Guitar Center This Martin GPC-X1E Special X Series HPL acoustic-electric guitar features a Grand Performance body, durable HPL construction, scalloped X-bracing, and E1 electronics for quality tone and control. It's then wrapped in this stunning white finish with a matching headstock. Read more Read less ▼

Save $44 Shure SM7B: was $439 now $395 at Sweetwater The Shure SM7B, a legendary dynamic microphone, is now just $395 at Sweetwater - saving you $44! Renowned for its silky smooth tone, flat frequency response, and robust build, it’s perfect for studio vocals, podcasting, and even instruments. With built-in shock isolation and pop filtering, this mic delivers professional-grade clarity with ease. Read more Read less ▼

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: