MusicRadar deals of the week: We've found hundreds of classic acoustics, jaw-dropping plugin deals, and tasty recording gear bargains

Welcome to MusicRadar’s Deals of the Week, your go-to source for the hottest music gear deals online. Whether you’re a pro musician, bedroom producer, live performer, or passionate hobbyist, our weekly roundup guarantees you catch the best gear at unbeatable prices.

Right after the slew of Memorial Day deals, Guitar Center is kicking off a fantastic acoustic guitar sale with up to 30% off a huge selection of instruments. Score major savings on acoustic and acoustic-electric guitars, classicals, plus ukuleles, resonators, and banjos. The sale runs until June 24th, giving you nearly a month to grab these deals. All the top brands, Taylor, Martin, Gibson, Yamaha, Fender, Epiphone, and more, are included, making this one of the best chances to score a quality acoustic this year.

Sweetwater’s Recording Month sale means deep discounts on everything studio: microphones, speakers, interfaces, headphones, and software. Now, the studio savings don’t stop there; Waves is still running specials on plugin bundles. If you spend $50, you’ll get one free plugin, and if you spend $80, you’ll get two free plugins. If you’ve been itching to upgrade your home studio, now’s the perfect time.

Lastly, Musician’s Friend Electric Guitar Month is here, offering incredible deals on select electric guitars, amps, and effects. You can also take advantage of special financing offers and stock up on accessories with 15% off qualifying purchases with the code ACC15.

Editor's picks

Save 25% ($600) Gibson J-45 Studio: was $2,399 now $1,799 at Guitar Center I've spied a humongous discount of $599 on a Gibson J-45 Studio, taking the price down to below the $1,800 mark. If you want a pro-level dreadnought acoustic with a huge voice, then I reckon this is one of the best deals going on an acoustic-electric guitar right now. The 24.75” scale length makes it ultra-playable, and the all-solid Sitka spruce and walnut tonewood combo delivers an epic voice, even when you strum it as hard as you can. Read more Read less ▼

Taylor 114ce Sunset Blvd Grand The Taylor 114ce Sunset Blvd Grand Auditorium features a torrefied Sitka spruce top, sapele back and sides, C-Class bracing, and a Sunset Edgeburst finish, combining standout tone, style, and playability, inspired by Hollywood’s music scene. This model is exclusive to Guitar Center, and has $100 slashed off the price right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Martin GPC-X1E Special : was $759 now $659 at Guitar Center This Martin GPC-X1E Special X Series HPL acoustic-electric guitar features a Grand Performance body, durable HPL construction, scalloped X-bracing, and E1 electronics for quality tone and control. It's then wrapped in this stunning white finish with a matching headstock. Read more Read less ▼

Save 93% ($1,869.01) Waves Platinum Bundle: was $1,999 now $129.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Packing 67 bundles into one all-encompassing package, the Waves Platinum Bundle is the perfect place to start your producing journey. Bought individually at full price, they'd total a massive $1,999, but a ginormous 93% discount brings them back into reach of the majority of music makers out there. Read more Read less ▼

Save $44 Shure SM7B: was $439 now $395 at Sweetwater The Shure SM7B, a legendary dynamic microphone, is now just $395 at Sweetwater - saving you $44! Renowned for its silky smooth tone, flat frequency response, and robust build, it’s perfect for studio vocals, podcasting, and even instruments. With built-in shock isolation and pop filtering, this mic delivers professional-grade clarity with ease. Read more Read less ▼

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: