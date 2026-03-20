MusicRadar deals of the week: Score hundreds off PRS, Bose, and Moog - and grab a new guitar pedal for less than £10!

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Now, if you follow us from week to week, you'll know that Sweetwater is running a month-long promotion on live sound gear, with up to 35% off everything from speakers to mixing desks. And it appears Guitar Center want in on that action too, with up to $500 off live sound systems from now until the 31st of March. From speakers to mics, wireless systems, and cables, you’ll find everything you need to perform live.

Moving on to deals for our UK readers, and with massive discounts on guitars, drums, studio gear, keyboards, and loads more, the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your music-making throughout the rest of the year.

With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, Zoom, Soma, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far.

Editor's picks

Incredible value Save £16.40 Yuer RF-10 Series Crunch Distortion: was £26 now £9.60 at Thomann Well, pedals don't come much cheaper than this distortion pedal from the RF-10 series. Designed to give you that classic British rock sound, it's hard to believe this fine little unit is less than £10! Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% (£261) PRS SE A40e : was £699 now £438 at Thomann With its solid Sitka spruce top, Ovangkol back and sides, and Hybrid X/classical bracing, this guitar looks as good as it sounds. Throw in a case and a hefty £261 discount, and it becomes a no-brainer for those seeking a new acoustic guitar. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($100) Bose Bose S1 Pro+ : was $997 now $897 at Guitar Center Beautifully small and elegant with enough power to impress the most cynical audiophiles. The Bose S1 Pro+ is a fantastic solution for solo vocal artists, acoustic duos and mobile karaoke performers alike. The addition of the wireless transmitters is a game-changer. Save $100 at Guitar Center. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($200) Moog Messenger: was $899 now $699 at Sweetwater The dawn of a new InMusic/Moog era has been cemented with the launch of Messenger, Moog's next-gen monosynth with wavefolding and creative modulation options. While it comes in at the upper end of the monosynth price bracket, a shaving of $200 off certainly makes it a more palatable option. Read more Read less ▼

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: