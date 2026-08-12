Fender refreshes the vintage-inspired US models that offer “a near 1:1 comparison with their original predecessors” – adding classic finishes from the paint room

Fender has given the American Vintage II series a fresh lick of paint, adding seven new finish options to its most popular electric guitars.

The American Vintage II lineup is where Fender endeavours to move beyond the “period-correct” build to create something more exacting, hence why all the models in the range have a specific year in their designation. Over the years we have seen transitional models such as a 1951 Telecaster finished in Prototype White (a real OG option) and the 1965 Stratocaster, which was made available in Shoreline Gold, Candy Apple Red and Sonic Blue.

Well, here is more of the same, with seven new options for seven classic models. It’s the Telecaster’s 75th Anniversary, so maybe we should start with the Teles, and there are three here, with the 1963 Telecaster now offered in Vintage Blonde with a rosewood fingerboard, a 1972 Telecaster Thinline that really pulls focus in Candy Apple Red with a maple ‘board, and a 1975 Telecaster Deluxe in Vintage Blonde with rosewood.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

The latter was a game-changer for the Telecaster, with its dual-humbucker configuration a response to a burgeoning rock scene. Everybody wanted humbuckers. Fender obliged. And here we have a pair of Wide Range CuNiFe ‘buckers at the bridge and neck. The 1977 Tele Custom then offered the best of both worlds with the Tele single-coil at the bridge, the Wide Range ‘bucker at the neck.

This one comes refreshed in 3-Color Sunburst. Like the ’75, it has the bullet-style truss-rod nut.

This launch sees the 1973 Stratocaster offered in Olympic White with a rosewood fingerboard, while the 1961 Strat is arguably the pick of the litter with its Surf Green paint job and rosewood fingerboard.

It has all the appointments of the era; the slab rosewood fingerboard with the 7.25” radius, the synchronized tremolo with cold-rolled steel block and bent steel saddles, the clay dot inlays on the fingerboard. Note the aged white pickup covers and pickguard.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said. MusicRadar was lucky enough to spend some time with the ’63 Tele in Vintage Blonde and it is quite something.

Finally, we have a 1966 Jazz Bass in Lake Placid Blue, featuring the U profile neck, the white neck binding that added a little class to the build, and the painted headstock and tortoiseshell pickguard.

These new models are available now, with prices starting from £2,399/$2,499 (including a hard-shell guitar case).

Exploring the American Vintage II 1973 Stratocaster | American Vintage II | Fender - YouTube Watch On

All of these have been given nitro finishes, and you can browse all colours and finishes over at Fender.