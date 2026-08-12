Japanese punk band Otoboke Beaver apologise for hospitalising fan with guitar throw: “I’ve reflected deeply on the overwhelming burden and heartache I have caused this person due to the inadequate response”

Punk rock shows can be raucous. Stage diving, crowd surfing and the like are all par for the course. But being injured by a flying instrument is, thankfully, less common.

However, one guitarist, Yoyoyoshie, who plays with Japanese punkers Otoboke Beaver, has gained quite a reputation for chucking her instrument into the crowd. It seems that her signature move hadn’t ever been a problem. Until the gig when it was.

Back in April, Otoboke Beaver played a show at Osaka’s Umeda Club Quattro, Yoyoyoshie threw her guitar into the crowd, and this time it did injure a punter. In fact, they ended up having to go to hospital and receive seven stitches in their forehead.

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Belatedly, Otoboke Beaver have issued a statement apologising for the incident and apologising for taking four months to acknowledge it, a delay which is not really adequately explained. “To the person who was injured in the accident, we accept the incident seriously and deeply apologise,” they begin.

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“After the incident, we and the staff were not prompt in cooperating and establishing a post-fact response, resulting in a delay in direct apology and publication. I’ve reflected deeply on the overwhelming burden and heartache I have caused this person due to the inadequate response.”



“We deeply apologise to everyone who came to the venue on the day and all involved for the disruption caused in the venue and the overwhelming inconvenience and concerns.”



“Our members and crew are taking this situation extremely seriously. In future performances, we will try our best to ensure it never happens again,” they promise. “Once again, I sincerely apologise for the overwhelming concern and inconvenience caused. I am very sorry.”

Lesson learned, you’d hope. Flying guitars hurt people and fans ending up in hospital isn’t a good look for any band...