Nikki Sixx admits that Mötley Crue do use backing tapes, but says that the band members always play their instruments: “Since we saw Queen using some during Bohemian Rhapsody live, we understood that we could bring in elements that we could not do"

The allegation that Mötley Crue use backing tapes when playing live has reared its head again with Nikki Sixx now admitting that yes, they do use them, but that they still play their instruments live.

Sixx had made himself available for fans to ask questions via social media when one individual raised their head above the parapet and asked him straight: "Why do y'all use backing tracks?"

The bassist responded with this: “Since we saw Queen using some to help during the song Bohemian Rhapsody live, we understood that we could bring in elements that we could not do live like orchestras, saxophones, etc etc and sync them up with what we are playing and we do play 100% live. And it’s better for the fans and we enjoy being able to do what we did in the studio live. It’s a win win for us.”

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Since we saw Queen using some to help during the song bohemian Rhapsody live,we understood that we could bring in elements that we could not do live like orchestras, saxophones, etc., etc. and sync them up with what we are playing and we do play 100% live and it’s better for the…July 31, 2026

Another fan then re-phrased the original question: "Why don't you guys play 100 per cent live," to which Sixx replied: “We do. You were lied to. Sorry."

The debate about whether the band actually play live dates back to 2022 when video footage surfaced that suggested that Crue were at the very least using a backing tape for the drums – it showed Tommy Lee missing the count in as he scrambled to get back behind his kit in time.

Then when Mick Mars sued the band over his firing, Mars alleged that the band hadn’t played their instruments at all on their 2022 tour. The band won that court battle, with expert witnesses confirming that they did actually play live. Mars himself eventually admitted under oath that his claims were false.

But earlier this year guitarist John 5 appeared to admit to the use of backing tracks, whilst also – like Sixx – insisting that the band are playing every note live. On the Thinking About Guitar podcast he said: "Listen, there's backups (backing vocals) that are on track. Of course, there's backups pumped in, there's sirens pumped in, there is intros pumped in, but all the music that we're playing is being performed by us. And I'm up there singing backups and Nikki's singing backups, and we do our best."

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That doesn’t suggest that Crue shows are “100 per cent” live. But, you know, a more pertinent question must be: does it matter?