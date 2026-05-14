“It doesn’t fundamentally affect anybody’s songs”: Eurovision boss explains why Finland’s bow-shredding violinist is playing live at the 2026 Song Contest, while other instrumentalists aren't

It can sometimes feel like anything goes at the Eurovision Song Contest, but the fact is that participating countries and contestants are required to stick to a pretty rigid set of rules.

One obvious example is that lead vocals must be performed live on stage. Instrument parts, on the other hand, have to be pre-recorded.

Or so everyone thought until it emerged this week that Linda Lampenius, who’s representing Finland alongside Pete Parkkonen, will be able to play her violin during their performance of their song, Liekinheitin.

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So, why the exception? It seems that it all comes down to practicality: producers have just minutes between performances to clear the stage and get ready for the next act, so it would be pretty much impossible to get a live band or orchestra set up in the time available.

This year, though, it’s become clear that exceptions are possible when a specific request is made and the live instrumentation is deemed to be “artistically justified”.

We got our first look at Finland’s entry in this week’s first Eurovision semi-final, and when you witness Lampenius’s fiery shredding towards the end – the strings on her bow appeared to be disintegrating, such was its ferocity – it’s hard to deny that the decision to let her play for real was the right one.

Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen - Liekinheitin | Finland 🇫🇮 | First Semi-Final | Eurovision 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Does this give the Finnish duo an unfair advantage, though? Not according to Eurovision Song Contest director Martin Green, who was asked by the Eurotrip podcast this week if other countries have asked for similar dispensation.

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The interviewer was referring specifically to Luxemburg and Switzerland, whose performers – Eva Marija and Veronica Fusaro – are set to appear on stage with a violin and electric guitar respectively. Green confirmed that neither country’s broadcaster made an official request for their artist to play live, and also argued that it’s not a huge deal in any case.

“It doesn’t fundamentally affect anybody’s songs because the performances are so amazing anyway, right? So it’s very much a ‘nice to have’ and we’re happy to do it where we can.”

Having qualified earlier this week, we’ll get another chance to see Linda Lampenius’s blazing violin playing in Saturday’s final. Luxemburg and Switzerland, meanwhile, are among the countries vying to qualify from tonight’s second semi-final.