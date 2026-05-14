“You wouldn’t work with a racist. Don’t work with somebody that’s destroying the job that allows you to feed your children”: El Estepario Siberiano urges fellow musicians not to collaborate with Suno users

Jorge Garrido, the Spanish drummer and social media presence known as El Estepario Siberiano has posted a lengthy – and very entertaining rant - against Suno and AI music in general.

Garrido started his last missive by announcing that he’d been run over by a car “yesterday” and didn’t feel like playing especially. So, instead, he went off on one about Suno. He said that he didn’t think it would take off in the way it had. “Usually with AIs,” he said. “There’s a company making decisions. But in this case the people making that decision are musicians, producers and people that work in the industry and that choice is killing the industry that they work in. I thought that’s bullshit. No-one’s going to use that. I was WRONG.”

A post shared by El Estepario Siberiano. (@elestepariosiberiano) A photo posted by on

It seems he’s disappointed that fellow musicians are promoting Suno “for insane amounts of money, one could assume.” He addressed his comments at younger musicians who are just starting out on the road.

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"That’s what they do, tech giants just lie. What they actually did was steal all the music that our race has ever produced and they fed it into a machine that now can generate tracks based on my job, and your job, and the job of every musician that ever lived.

"They didn’t ask for permission. And they did it for profit, not for you.”

He implored his fellow musicians not to work with colleagues who use Suno. “You wouldn’t work with a racist. Don’t work with somebody that’s destroying the job that allows you to feed your children. And for all the people that are promoting it, just don’t follow them any more. And make them go back to the place where they actually can suffer from the problems that they are creating.”

Harsh words. But Garrido means it. He’s even selling anti-AI T-shirts, with the acronym SUNO, spelling out Stealing Until Nobody’s Original, but with the ‘O’ depicting a coin.

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Had it been an O, instead he’d be facing legal action, he pointed out: “Transformative copyright, I think it’s called,” he said sarcastically. “Loopholes? Who doesn’t love holes?”

For more of this, but generally just astonishing drumming, please do follow El Estepario Siberianoh