Suno takes another step into music production with AI step sequencer MILO-1080

Despite amassing over two million active users and hundreds of millions of dollars in funding since launching in 2023, AI music platform Suno doesn’t exactly have a glowing reputation among the music-making community.

Suno’s critics would say that the kind of prompt-based song generation that the platform promotes is at best lazy and uninspired, and at worst a pale and unethical imitation of creativity that threatens to take money out of the pockets of real musicians – the very same musicians that wrote the music that Suno used to train its AI models, an alleged copyright infringement that has prompted legal action from major record labels across the globe.

This might explain why the company has been engaged in a subtle rebrand over the past year, attempting to shed its reputation as an ethically dubious slop generator for the musically unskilled and reposition itself as a legitimate creative tool for musicians, songwriters and producers.

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Suno acquired the browser-based DAW Wavtool in June 2025 before launching the “generative audio workstation” Suno Studio a few months later, a hybrid of a conventional DAW and an AI music generator that places the platform’s generative capabilities within a creative context that music-makers will be familiar with.

Suno’s next move in this space is the launch of MILO-1080, a browser-based step sequencer and synthesizer that’s currently available as a preview in the platform’s Labs section, a home for experimental projects created by Suno’s developers.

Short for “Model-Integrated Loop Orchestrator”, MILO-1080 is equipped with 16 tracks that can be populated with samples generated by prompting Suno’s AI models, clips from the user’s Suno library, or sounds designed using MILO-1080's synth engine, a basic two-oscillator affair with FM capabilities and a multimode filter.

Once you’ve crafted a sequence you’re happy with, master effects can be applied, levels can be adjusted in the Mix window and multiple sequences can be arranged in the Song window before a track is exported.

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Both user samples and MIDI files can be loaded in, but generating sounds requires the use of paid credits, so we weren’t able to test this feature. It’s not only individual sounds that MILO can generate, but entire arrangements: open up the Idea Generator, and you’re able to pick from a selection of genres, choose a key, and MILO-1080 will set up a number of sequences for you in the chosen style, complete with beats and melodies.

We didn’t have much luck with this feature, and much like Suno itself, we’re not quite sure what the point of it is – if the instrument you’re using is making the music for you, then where’s the fun in that?

Much like Suno Studio, MILO-1080 finds Suno taking another step away from purely prompt-based music creation towards the development of more conventional musical tools that the company would claim utilize its generative abilities to augment the creative process, rather than replace it altogether.

MILO-1080 is a fun little browser-based sequencer that’s admittedly more sophisticated than we expected (features like Euclidean and probabilistic sequencing are a nice touch) but aside from the generative functionality that many musicians are already skeptical of, there's nothing here you can't find elsewhere, and it’s unlikely to convert any critics of AI-based music-making any time soon.