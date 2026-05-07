Is it a filter or is it an instrument? For Erica Synths, the answer is ‘Why not both?’ as it drops Resonant Filterbank at Superbooth 2026

SUPERBOOTH 2026: Erica Synths’ big launch at this year’s Superbooth is Resonant Filterbank - an analogue/digital performance and production-friendly effects unit which sports ten bandpass filters to squeeze and maximise your input sounds, cutting and boosting specific frequencies at will.

But this sleek aluminium-housed box is more than just a simple 10-band filterbank, you can also use it as both an unconventional multimode filter or as an instrument in its own right, particularly when you play with the box's various resonance controls.

It can become a standalone instrument via configurable feedback loops. “[It can be used] even as an experimental sound generator for no-input mixer-like setups,” state Erica Synths.

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You can use the Filterbank's Clocked Modulation Mode to program specific band positions in a set sequence and build oscillating stereo effects. This is done via 20 independent LFOs and envelope followers which can be assigned to any control parameter. It also features a spectral analyser and a dynamic EQ, making it a lot deeper than you might think upon initial inspection.

Erica Synths Resonant Filterbank Intro - YouTube Watch On

The small display screen gives detailed visual feedback as to what’s happening, with a helpful Macro view that can guide you when setting the sliders to access and control specific features and, orienting the machine to be used as a performance instrument.

Its user snapshot preset memory has 128 slots which you’re also able to morph between on the fly.

In terms of ins/outs, there’s 6.3mm balanced stereo inputs and outputs, a customisable footswitch input, and five-pin DIN MIDI in and USB for firmware updates and patch loading. There’s an analogue Gain Stage which boosts incoming signals up to +24dB.

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Going back to the surface level filtering abilities, and its frequency range stretches across: 29 Hz, 61 Hz, 115 Hz, 218 Hz, 411 Hz, 777Hz, 1.5 kHz, 2.8 kHz, 5.2 kHz and 11 kHz.

(Image credit: Erica Synths)

So, however you use it - whether it's applied to drum machines, synths, modular setups or even guitars, Resonant Filterbank sounds like it will expand the sonic scope and then some.

Resonant Filterbank is available to preorder for €660 at Erica Synths website, the product ships on May 18