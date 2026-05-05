Got some loose change? Well, it might just be the starting point of your next electronic masterpiece if you stack it atop Soma’s Enigma – the synth that's controlled by metal objects

SUPERBOOTH 2026: This year’s increasingly essential synth expo Superbooth is set to begin in just a few days time, and we’re already foaming at the mouth in anticipation of some of the upcoming treats we’ll be getting our hands on when the doors open at Berlin’s Fez on May 7th. Chief among them, the tantalisingly unique Enigma from Soma Laboratory.

Marking ten years since the company put out its very first synth, the Lyra-8 (and 4) back in 2016, Soma’s Enigma is continuing the company's innovative ethos, and is sonically manipulated by the position and movement of metallic objects upon its surface. It harks back to the pioneering sound design-based experiments of the foundational synth progenitors, when the rules were, well, still being written.

Soma will demonstrate Enigma at Superbooth at its booth (0015 - Main Building) with the company’s founder Vlad Kreimer on-hand to officially introduce it to the world.

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Enigma’s bespoke responsive surface - replete with a geometric web to slide your metallic trinkets around - takes the physical dimensions and characteristics of whatever objects are placed on it, and transforms them into deep sounds, with movement causing nuanced modulation.

We've all got old drawers full of shiny metal things haven't we? Now, they could finally have a use! (Image credit: Soma Laboratories)

“Through a unique interface developed by Soma, every metal object placed on the surface is transformed into sound. The shape, size, and type of object are entirely up to you,” Soma states on its website.

“Coins, screws, fragments, gears, tools, and any other metallic artefacts will work. The interface sensitivity is extremely high - even a fractional millimeter shift of an object can alter the sound.”

It certainly sounds - and looks - pretty fascinating judging by an enthralling YouTube demo, uploaded this morning. The viewers agree…

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“When choosing your synths, arrange your coins wisely! Says commenter VJFranzK while another comments on the tactile physicality of the unit - “Stuff like this is how we will survive the AI era,” states user, drangusgrangus.

ENIGMA (SOMA labs demo) - YouTube Watch On

Also at the show, Soma is going to be presenting live demos of the Pulsar-23 1984 - a special limited edition version the Pulsar-23 drum machine that features a visual redesign and an entirely new bass drum architecture, designed by engineer Noah Jolly. This brings a fresh new sound to the table, with a filter shaping the bass section that was inspired by the circuit from the Polivoks.

Beyond this, Soma is also running a community contest with prizes that include a Pulsar-24 1984, a Lyra-8, the Pipe and the Ether. The contest, also timed to celebrate Soma’s tenth anniversary, will run until May 11th.

“To enter, contestants need to record a 15 to 60 second video of themselves playing any SOMA instrument and finish the following phrase in the caption in your own words: ‘SOMA changed my approach to music because…’’” the company states.

“Entries need to be posted by tagging #mysomastory on Facebook or Instagram -following SOMA Laboratory, and then registering through the link."