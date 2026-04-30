“No menus to dive through. No modes to get stuck in. Just play, loop, and explore your musical ideas”: Auxy unveils Svensson, a minimalist keyboard built for instant music-making

Earlier this month, we brought you news that Auxy, the Swedish developer behind the popular music-making app Auxy Studio, was preparing to release its debut hardware instrument, a keyboard stocked with sounds designed by content creator and musician Andreas Paleologos, better known as Cuckoo.

Today, Auxy has announced the release of that instrument, and it’s called Svensson. It’s a 49-key home keyboard designed with a focus on accessibility, simplicity and ease-of-use, equipped with a built-in speaker and a semi-weighted, velocity-sensitive Fatar TP/9S keybed.

As mentioned, Auxy partnered with Cuckoo on the development of Svensson, a well-known YouTuber in the world of music technology. Cuckoo was the lead sound designer responsible for creating Svensson’s bank of around 100 presets, which are divided into four categories: Drums, Bass, Bread and Butter.

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The first two are self-explanatory, and the other two cover everything else that falls outside of those categories: keys, leads, pads, plucks, organs and more, spanning both acoustic and electronic sources. Svensson’s sounds have a distinctly organic and expressive quality, with a touch more personality and character than the presets you’ll find in the average home keyboard; it’s clear that a lot of love went into designing these.

Developed in-house by Auxy, Svensson’s polyphonic sound engine uses a combination of samples and wavetables. Each sound has three macro controls – Tone, Mood and Shape – and each macro has been customized to offer a tailored variation on each sound, dialling in effects on an independent per-preset effects chain covering reverb, delay, chorus, phaser, compression, EQ, and various styles of distortion and saturation.

Svensson is equipped with a multi-track MIDI looper that can play four different sounds at the same time, and each of those sounds can be looped in multiple layers, with no limit on length. There’s a metronome onboard, a tempo control, and the looper has smart quantization that can be turned off.

Loops can be stored on Svensson to revisit later, and you can trigger loops from its memory via the keyboard. There’s not currently a function for exporting loops as audio or MIDI to another device, but Auxy tells us that this is something that may likely be implemented in future.

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As you’ll see in Cuckoo’s walkthrough video, Svensson’s looper is triggered when you start playing, and can be used to go back and retrieve ideas you just played without hitting record, a bit like Ableton’s Capture MIDI feature. (This is a brilliant addition – how many times have you played something great while jamming away and wished you were recording?)

I gave the new SVENSSON 49 keyboard my sound signature! Dream collab with AUXY! - YouTube Watch On

On the hardware side, Svensson looks like a sturdy instrument, with a metal chassis and solid oak sides, and the interface is clean, stylish and uncluttered, in keeping with the theme of accessibility. Auxy says that particular attention was paid to the design of the speaker, crafted by Swedish speaker guru Ingvar Öhman, which is "surprisingly loud" and benefits from a bass port on the instrument’s rear.

Connectivity includes two ¼” line outputs, a 3.5mm headphone output, and a sustain pedal jack, along with USB-A and USB-C for power.

Svensson is currently in pre-production, and preorders for a first limited batch will start soon, with shipping set for early fall 2026. While a final price hasn’t yet been determined, it’s expected to be around €899/$999.

“We struggled to find products that combine ease of use, inspiring features, and a quality build,” Auxy’s Henrik Lenberg told us. “There are some great digital pianos out there, but we wanted something with more playful features, a broader range of sounds, a smaller form factor, and a design that feels at home in your living room.

“We wanted to make a great instrument for playing at home. Something that invites you to play and create in the moment. No need to read the manual or connect other gear. No menus to dive through. No modes to get stuck in. Just play, loop, and explore your musical ideas.

“A lot of music technology has been shaped around the idea that everyone can be a producer and make tracks for an audience. That’s great, but I think we’re moving in a direction where more people want to take part in music again, not only as listeners. People want to play to have fun, to be present, to learn, or to connect with others. Svensson was made for that.”

Find out more on Auxy’s website.

(Image credit: Auxy)