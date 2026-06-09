“More drummer-friendly than ever”: Drum Workshop launch updated version of their 9000 series of stands and hardware
The 9000X series has been “redesigned and transformed” say Californian company
Drum Workshop has announced the launch of the next generation of their flagship 9000 hardware series. It has now been “redesigned, re-engineered, and transformed” into the 9000X Series, which they promise is the “most drummer-friendly DW hardware lineup yet.”
In a statement, DW said that they had “listened to touring drummers and techs about their experiences and set out to design the 9000X hardware with the most demanding gigs and setups in mind. The result is a new level of functionality that considers every aspect of the hardware experience. Each stand is designed for simple, repeatable, time-saving setup at every gig.”
So what’s changed from the previous 9000 series? Well, one nifty innovation is the Auto Lock, a boom-angle adjustment that apparently tightens on its own.
Another is Inner Lock, a modular cable system that controls the height memory adjustment. It means that boom stands can now be completely collapsed before they’re transported and traditional memory locks really aren’t needed anymore, thus making it – in theory, at least – much quicker and easier to set up and take down your kit.
Also new are freshly-designed Air Lift cartridges that will aid height adjustment of heavy snare drums or toms, plus a quick-release hi-hat rod system and asymmetrical snare baskets that have been optimised for 10-lug snares.
According to DW, this hasn’t meant stability and durability have been sacrificed. “The new 9000X hardware is fabricated from the heaviest gauge, seamless steel tubing, with a flex-free Ultra-Rigid tripod base design. Stackable MOD weights can be added to either the tripod base or the stand legs for even greater stability.”
The new 9000X series comprises three cymbal stands ((9700XIL/9701XIL/9710XIL), four hi-hat stands (9500X/9500TX/9500XFX/9500XFTX), two snare stands (9300X/9339X), and three tom stand models (991X/992X/9791x).
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For more information, head over to the DW website at dwdrums.com
Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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