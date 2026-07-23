SampleRadar: 493 free Moog synth samples
Everything from arpeggiated loops and filtered beats to experimental FX and acid-tinged multi-samples, all made with a Moog
One of the best-known names in synth history, Moog Music is the company behind a long list of iconic instruments, from the classic to the contemporary.
That's why we've themed our latest free sample pack around Moog's legendary synths, putting together a generous collection of samples that showcase the multi-faceted sound of Moog's instruments.
The latest edition of SampleRadar is a Moog-lover's paradise made up of 493 samples, spanning everything from arpeggiated loops and filtered beats to experimental FX and acid-tinged multi-samples, all produced using Moog's beloved gear.
- Read more: Why does everyone love the Minimoog?
What you need to know
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.
Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Moog synth samples: click to download
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