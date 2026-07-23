SampleRadar: 493 free Moog synth samples

One of the best-known names in synth history, Moog Music is the company behind a long list of iconic instruments, from the classic to the contemporary.

That's why we've themed our latest free sample pack around Moog's legendary synths, putting together a generous collection of samples that showcase the multi-faceted sound of Moog's instruments.

The latest edition of SampleRadar is a Moog-lover's paradise made up of 493 samples, spanning everything from arpeggiated loops and filtered beats to experimental FX and acid-tinged multi-samples, all produced using Moog's beloved gear.

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What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Moog synth samples: click to download

Moog synth samples (412MB)

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Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 95,000 more free samples.