SampleRadar: 493 free hardware drum machine samples
Looped beats and one-shots from a handful of beat-boxes, including the Alesis H16-B, Arturia DrumBrute, Nord Drum and Roland TR-8
From classics like the Roland TR-808 and 909 through to modern greats such as Elektron's Analog Rytm and Polyend's Drums, hardware drum machines play an essential role in many producers' workflows.
They don't come cheap, though. (Well, some of them do.) So if you're looking to integrate the sound of a hardware drum machine into your productions but haven't got one in your home studio, we're here to help.
Today's edition of SampleRadar features looped beats and one-shots from a variety of beat-boxes, including the Alesis H16-B, Arturia DrumBrute, Nord Drum and Roland TR-8. What are you waiting for? Download and dive in.
What you need to know
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Hardware drum machine samples: click to download
Hardware drum machine samples (293MB)
These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.
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Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.
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