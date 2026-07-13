SampleRadar: 207 free '90s jungle samples
Incredible! Breaks, basslines and one-shots for classic-sounding jungle tracks
Scrolling through our hub of almost 100,000 free music samples this morning, we noticed a glaring omission: amid that vast collection of sounds we couldn't spot a single sample pack devoted to jungle.
Sure, there are more than a few breaks packs in the mix, and a several sample packs devoted to drum 'n' bass, but nothing that focuses exclusively on its grittier, dub-influenced predecessor. It's high time we changed that, so here's a bumper pack of beats, basses, pads and string synths with a '90s jungle flavour.
What you need to know
Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
'90s jungle samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.
Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.
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