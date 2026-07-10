"Diamond is grown as a crystalline layer before the substrate is removed, leaving a self-supporting diamond dome": Fancy dropping $8,500 on some new cans?

Japanese company Final Audio has unveiled a brand new flagship closed-back headphone selling for the staggering price of £7,499 ($8,499).

With pre-orders opening on July 9, the first 150 people to purchase the headphone will receive a limited Collector's Edition model, priced at a whopping £7,999 ($8,499).

As the cost indicates, this is one of the Japanese brand's most ambitious headphone projects ever. With a cutting-edge 40mm True Diamond diaphragm dynamic driver, the DX10000 CL is designed to enhance the closed-back listening experience with a focus on "isolation, impact and physical energy."

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Final's previous DX model release was the DX6000 CL, which was praised for its comfort and warm sound. But the company sees this new flagship as a genuine upgrade.

"DX10000 CL is designed for listeners who want a private, immersive and physically engaging listening experience, with the clarity, tonal accuracy and resolution expected from a true flagship audiophile product," the company said.

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Comfort and warmth remain central concerns on the latest edition, which uses Ultrasuede® for acoustic sealing and support and a 12-point through-bolt construction clamping the outer housing to the front plate. Final is aiming to elevate the listening experience here — if you've got the cash for it.

In addition, those willing to jump on the collector's release of the product will get a range of extra touches including gold-coloured accents, a newly-designed headphone stand, an authentic Japanese paulownia wood box and a Shingen pouch crafted using traditional silk textile techniques with roots in the Tango region of Kyoto.

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All that being said, it's the use of lab-grown diamonds, developed using a chemical vapor deposition process, that reflects just how high-end this product is.

"Diamond is grown as a crystalline layer before the substrate is removed, leaving a self-supporting diamond dome," purrs Final's press release. "Diamond combines exceptional rigidity, high sound velocity and strong internal damping

"DX10000 CL has been created to deliver the isolation, impact and physical energy of closed-back listening, while overcoming the resonance and coloration that can limit the format."