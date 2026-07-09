"Paul really misses being in a band": Keith Richards comments on relationship with Beatles legend

Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards has spoken about his relationship with ex-Beatle Paul McCartney, claiming that he "really misses being in a band".

Chatting to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Richards said: "You know I've realised that Paul really misses being in a band. And his joy of just being in that context is great. So if there's any more songs to do, I'll let you know, Paul."

The conversation came as part of the promo run for the Rolling Stones' new album Foreign Tongues, which is out July 10 and features a wide range of world-famous contributors including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, The Cure's Robert Smith and, of course, McCartney himself.

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A recent trailer posted on YouTube showed the band's three remaining members — Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood — on top form in the studio, an incredible 64 years after the group first formed.

They're joined by new drummer Steve Jordan, who appears to have slotted in seamlessly following the loss of original member Charlie Watts back in 2021.

"It was Charlie Watts that did suggest to me that if ever I was gonna work with another drummer, it should be Steve Jordan," Richards said. "I'm sure Charlie Watts is beaming down on us, so I feel good about that."

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Reflecting on those studio sessions, Richards explained: "The only thing you're fighting is the room and the song, you're okay as long as you're not fighting each other. It was fun to make."

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Asked by Lowe what the secret is to the Stones' longevity, Richards said: "Healthy living. Go to bed early. There's nothing like it. That's the formula: Be a good boy."

It's a formula McCartney has clearly been following himself; in 2022, he became the oldest solo headliner in Glastonbury festival history at the age of 80, and four years later, he's still going strong. According to Richards, the Beatles legend had an amazing time contributing to the new Stones record.

"I've known Paul… well basically since The Beatles started, since we started. John [Lennon] and Paul [McCartney] did a couple of backup vocals for us way back when on We Love You and Dandelion, I think way back in like '67 or something like that."

He added: "It's great to have somebody from your own era, from way back when. He's a lovely player and I'd like to do more with him."