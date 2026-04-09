SampleRadar: 250 free bass synth samples
It's all about that bass
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There are so many ways to create a synth bass, from processing the simplest of sine waves with analogue gear to frequency modulating complex wavetable oscillators in the digital realm.
Though the possibilities are infinite, time and data space rule that this sample pack only provides a selection of bass synth instruments. These come in the form of loops and multisamples, and each of the folders is subdivided into 'analogue' and 'digital'.
Though all the synths used in the pack are digital, some are emulations of analogue synthesizers, such as the Arturia Mini V, ARP2600, MiniMoog, Korg MS-20, SEM, and Jupiter-8 were used along with Gforce's Oberheim OB-E.Article continues below
Though many digital synths can serve up great analogue style sounds, here they have been used to emphasize their digital natures. Those used include the Kurzweil K2600 and the SQ80, Emulator II, DX7, Yamaha CZ, Prophet VS and CMI/Fairlight from Arturia's V Collection.
What you need to know
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.
Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
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Examples
Bass synth samples: click to download
For more than 98,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub.
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