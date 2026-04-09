"It's the DAW you love, redesigned around the only thing that matters – your tracks": Reason 14 launches in public beta

Reason Studios has unveiled the next version of its flagship DAW. Now available in beta, Reason 14 marks the first major update to the software since Reason Studios was acquired by AI music company LANDR in January.

A press release shared following the acquisition promised that LANDR would "gradually introduce new value for Reason users through deeper integrations, enhanced collaboration tools, and creator-focused, AI-powered features", but these have yet to materialize in Reason 14. Instead, the update brings users a redesigned track-focused workflow, an upgraded sequencer, a new reverb device, and more.

Reason 14's revamped interface features a new Track Panel that enables users to manage devices, signal chain, levels, sends and panning from within Reason's sequencer, making it easier to make key adjustments without jumping to a different view. Each track now gets its own dedicated Rack column too.

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Reason's sequencer has been bolstered with a number of long-requested features aimed at improving speed and usability, giving users the ability to loop clips and group tracks in Track Folders, while enhancing the Piano Roll with more sophisticated editing capabilities.

Reason 14 also introduces a new reverb device, the RV-9 Reverb Station. A successor to Reasons' RV7000 MkII, RV-9 draws on both algorithmic and convolution reverb to deliver "rich and detailed" spatial effects, offering everything from realistic spaces and hardware emulations to granular and spectral modes.

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Along with the RV-9, Reason 14 arrives with more than 900 new drum samples, 50 additional presets for the Europa wavetable synth, and 20 impulse responses for the RV7000 reverb.

The update also brings with it a number of minor improvements like automatic tempo detection when importing audio, and MIDI note chase functionality, ensuring notes will sound even when playback begins mid-way through a phrase. And there's good news for the night owls amongst Reason's user base, as Reason 14 will now be in Dark Mode by default.

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"With Reason 14, we set out to rethink the music-making workflow," says Reason Studios Product Manager Mattias Häggström. "By centering the experience around the sequencer and bringing key elements of each track and Rack into view, it’s easier to stay focused on what matters most: making music."

Reason 14 is now available in public beta and due for release in May – we've copied pricing info below. You can join the waitlist over at Reason Studios' website.

Pricing

Perpetual licenses

Reason 14 starting at $299 / €239 / £299

Reason 14 upgrade starting at $99 / €79 / £99

Reason Rack 14 starting at $199 / €159 / £199

Reason Rack 14 upgrade starting at $79 / €69 / £79



Subscriptions

Reason+ subscription (including Reason 14 and Reason Rack 14) starting at $169 / €135 / £169 per year

Reason Rack subscription starting at $99 / €79 / £99

Customers who purchased Reason 13 or Reason Rack 13 after March 1, 2026 qualify for a complimentary upgrade.