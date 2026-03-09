SampleRadar: 213 free wooden percussion samples

Many of the most common percussion instruments are made from wood: marimbas, guiros, (some) tambourines, claves, and, of course, wood blocks.

But for today's wooden percussion sample pack, we've cast aside our castanets and gone full DIY, grabbing anything and everything wooden that we could find around the house and clattering away to our heart's content to create some truly organic percussion samples capable of lending a natural touch to any drum pattern.

Garden decking, mallets, a table, chopping boards, various planks of wood in our shed and back garden, worktops, rolling pins and furniture were all recorded being struck with either hands or other pieces of wood.

The raw sounds were then pitched and stretched to taste before being processed through six different processing chains. The resulting sample pack features 50 of the best hits alongside eight folders of tempo-labelled loops.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Examples

Wooden percussion samples: click to download

Wooden percussion samples (217MB)

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more than 97,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub.