Loopcloud's Flip Sample feature transforms any sample from its library with a single click

Sample library Loopcloud has announced a new feature that allows users to instantly transform any sample from its library into a new musical idea by intelligently applying curated patterns and effects, creating fresh variations on any sample with a single click.

The Flip Sample tool can be accessed from both the Browser and Editor in the Loopcloud app: simply select a sound, hit Flip Sample and the software will slice, dice and process the sample using an intelligently selected treatment from a library of over 1000 curated patterns and effects.

The transformations applied can range from editing and rearranging loops, pitching and sequencing one-shots, and applying automated effects like delay, reverb, filter and compression to create evolving and dynamic patterns. Variations are tailored to different instruments and sound types, and samples will be automatically stretched or arranged into sequences to create loops that fit neatly into a 4- or 8-bar pattern.

The feature builds on Loopcloud's existing Patterns system with five times more options, tighter instrument matching and deeper integration with the multi-track editor and effects. The goal is to inspire users by showcasing new ways to work with samples from the Loopcloud library, giving them an instant starting point for further creative manipulation in their DAW.

The introduction of Flip Sample continues a trend among sample platforms such as Loopcloud, Output and Splice towards assistive features that automate the process of discovering and manipulating samples.

Earlier this year, Output launched Co-Producer, a plugin that scans your DAW project and suggests musically compatible samples from its library. This was soon followed by Re-Imagine, a tool that reworks samples using generative AI to create variations on any sound. Last year, Splice launched its own AI-powered sample matching tool.

Loopcloud Flip Sample is a free update for existing subscribers. New annual subscribers can access a 50% discount on any plan and a free 10-plugin bundle featuring instruments and effects from Native Instruments, iZotope, IK Multimedia and more.

Prices start at £35.99/€41.99/$47.99 and the offer ends 6th January 2026. If you want to give Sample Flip a try for free, Loopcloud is offering a 14-day free trial.

Find out more on Loopcloud's website.