"Infinite, unique, new, original audio based on the characteristics of any sample": Output’s new Re-imagine feature in Co-Producer can rework samples to avoid copyright takedowns

Making music from samples has been popular ever since sampling was invented. And while today's increasing reliance on huge sample libraries only makes the task easier, it also creates its own mess of copyright problems for those plundering their subscriptions.

If everyone is using the same samples from the same libraries it's easy for YouTube's finely attuned algorithm to cry foul, giving credit perhaps not where it's due, and potentially consigning your track to the struck-out sin bin despite you only ever legitimately using the 100% copyright-free content that you've paid for.

Fortunately, such confusion is about to become a thing of the past thanks to Output’s new Re-imagine feature in their Co-Producer, a feature which uses AI to rework any of that plugin's samples, giving you your own, 100% unique version with a simple click.

Let your AI co-producer take the strain

Co-Producer is already a popular, AI-based plugin that gives any music producer a helping hand, suggesting sounds and music that will fit perfectly with their work-in-progress projects.

Why spend hours digging for samples or auditioning sounds when Co-Producer will give you what you need? Or so the theory goes, and certainly the plugin has no shortage of fans (and an endless raft of ads alongside every music production video on YouTube).

But with so many producers using the same Co-Producer output its increasingly possible to fall foul of digital services' strict copyright scans.

Make it all your own

Co-Producer’s new Re-imagine feature will study your selected sample from their library and synthesize alternatives, reworking whatever you picked to create 100% original takes that you can claim as your own.

Re-imagine can serve up an alternative that hits the same broad musical spot, filling that same gap in your track, but might be a little more to your favour.

It's yet another piece of impressive AI-powered ammo that allows music producers in a hurry (or perhaps lacking large libraries, extensive knowledge of what ‘works’, or track-building experience, talent or taste) to make music more easily than they could have done otherwise.

And, rather than simply using the same library as everyone else, it now gives you options to make something original, albeit based on the content they serve up.

Now, rather than contribute to the ‘artists vs AI’ debate raging somewhere in the distance with big names ‘moaning’ about not getting paid (while Suno and Udio use their life’s work as ammo) you can relax knowing that your track uses only original samples.

"Creative control without the worry that they're working with copyrighted material"

“Unlike tools built on scraped content, Re-imagine is powered by ethically trained AI and Output's iconic collection of musician-made samples,” they explain. “The result: original sounds that are unique, cleared for use, and ready to drop into any workflow.”

"So often we find a sample we love, but it's not quite right," explains Gregg Lehrman, CEO of Output. "Maybe it doesn't fit the track, maybe it's been used a thousand times, maybe it gets flagged by YouTube, or maybe it just feels too repetitive when you copy and paste. With Re-imagine, we wanted to keep the soul of real musician-made samples while giving producers the flexibility to make them their own."

“Re-imagine delivers exactly what modern producers need: fast results, originality, and creative control without the worry that they're working with copyrighted material. Whether reshaping a sample that sparked inspiration or exploring entirely new sonic directions, Re-imagine ensures that every sound is personalized, royalty-free, and unique in the moment.”

To be clear, Re-imagine will give you “Infinite, unique samples, instantly generate new, original audio based on the characteristics of any sample.” It works within your project’s key and tempo and it works in any DAW (just drag and drop samples from the plugin to your project). It’s yours for $9.99 per month. And we can’t wait to give it a try.

“Founded by ASCAP award-winning producer and composer Gregg Lehrman, Output builds creative tools that support human artistry, never replacing it,” the company proudly claim.