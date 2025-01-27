“We’re the people, you’re the Government. You’re supposed to protect us. That’s your job”: McCartney and Elton take aim at proposed changes to copyright

Two of the most respected figures in the music industry have spoken out about the dangers posed to musicians (and indeed all creative people) by possible changes to the copyright law that the UK government is considering that will allow AI firms to use existing content for free.

Paul McCartney appeared on BBC1’s Laura Kuenssberg show on Sunday morning, warning about the proposals which as yet are still at a consultative stage. The default would be that AI developers would have free rein over all existing music and content on the Internet, unless artists purposely opted out.

Paul McCartney on AI - Full Interview on BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (26/01/2025) - YouTube Watch On

McCartney told Kuenssberg he believed this would lead to a “loss of creativity”. He explained: “You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it,” he said. “They don’t have anything to do with it. And anyone who wants can just rip it off.”

The songwriting legend pleaded with the government to change course: “We’re the people, you’re the Government. You’re supposed to protect us. That’s your job. if you’re putting through a Bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists, or you’re not going to have them.”

Meanwhile Elton John backed him up. In a new interview with the Sunday Times, the veteran performer said: “The wheels are in motion to allow AI companies to ride roughshod over the traditional copyright laws that protect artists’ livelihoods.”

“This will allow global big tech companies to gain free and easy access to artists’ work in order to train their artificial intelligence and create competing music. This will dilute and threaten young artists’ earnings even further. The musician community rejects it wholeheartedly.”

Elton pointed out that at present it’s harder than ever to make a living out of music, due to the minuscule amounts that the streaming companies pay to artists, and the increased cost of touring to the cost of living crisis and, lest we forget, Brexit.

He claimed that the government’s proposal could make things even harder: “Without thorough and robust copyright protection that allows artists to earn hard-fought earnings from their music, the UK’s future place on the world stage as a leader in arts and popular culture is under serious jeopardy.”

Earlier this month the government announced an AI action plan that they hope will “turbocharge growth”. It remains to be seen whether changes to the copyright law are going to be part of this – a white paper has yet to be produced. UK artists will be hoping that one of the few remaining ways to make money from music – their copyright - won’t end up as collateral damage in this latest dash for growth.