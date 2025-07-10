“For such a respected music industry vet to move into the space feels really meaningful”: Suno just hired top music talent for their AI music takeover

It’s safe to say that the worlds of AI and music have had a rocky relationship so far.

While new technology has always played a part in shaping the music of the future, established artists seeking to ensure that new-starters have a career (and that they keep getting paid) and new music platforms seemingly keen to eliminate musicians, engineers and producers altogether , have both rather clouded what’s really going on in AI’s mind.

It’s clear that Suno – the platform most often fretted about – has something of a perception problem, having previously appointed off-beat producer Timberland as its Strategic Advisor while their CEO rather blunderously dismissed music making as a chore .

And, after rumours of an endless war with the big three labels , the platform is now out to emphasize their aim to ‘democratise’ music making, putting the ability to make tunes into everyone’s hands (while making their investors a pile).

Timbaland's TaTa is an AI-generated artist ready to replace the real thing (Image credit: Stage Zero)

To that end, they’ve appointed music industry veteran and former GM and EVP of Atlantic Records Paul Sinclair as their new Chief Music Officer – a new role created especially just for Sinclair aimed at projecting a new, musician friendly front of their platform as a creative tool, rather than one which will put them all out of a job.

“We know there's a lot of talk about AI's impact on music right now and for such a respected (and widely adored) music industry vet to move into the space feels really meaningful,” says a Suno spokesperson.

Sinclair will be bringing more than two decades of experience in artist development and the use of emerging digital technologies to Suno. His new role will involve him guiding how Suno will “empower creators of all skill-levels to make music, expand creative expression and unlock new experiences between artists and fans.”

“I am so excited that Paul is joining Suno as Chief Music officer,” says CEO and co-founder Mikey Shulman. “The unique perspective he brings to music and technology and his incredible optimism about the future of music will be invaluable as we embark on the next chapter of the Suno adventure.”

Pay up or die

Suno itself is a bit of a crossroads at present. While its power and abilities are impressive (or terrifying depending on your point of view) the issue of the platform openly being trained on the work of established artists and an ongoing legal threat from the big three labels to either shut down the service (or allow them to take a sizey chunk of it in exchange for turning a blind eye) leaves them at an impasse.

It’s clear that top of Sinclair’s to-do list will be securing collaboration and co-operation from big labels and artists so that their roll-out can continue. Because, with legal obstacles removed, adoption from new music makers – Shulman has in the past reasoned that music making should be no different from playing videogames – seems almost assured.

"Build new bridges between music and fans"

“Having spent my career at the intersection of music, technology, and artist development, this next journey brings all of that together in a new and inspiring way,” Sinclair says, of his new role at Suno.

“Suno’s technology is extraordinary, but what excites me even more is the opportunity to help shape how it’s used, in ways that empower artists, songwriters and producers of all abilities, expand creative expression, and build new bridges between music and fans.”

“This role isn’t just about the music we make, it’s also about the healthy music ecosystem that we help to build. How we connect the past with what’s to come. How we foster experimentation. How we imagine the future of music in a world where AI will be one of many tools in the creative process, empowering artists and enabling more people to experience the joy of creating songs.”

While the ability for anyone to magically create complete songs from prompts is clearly a miracle of modern science, it remains to be seen how smooth its roughshod ride over the careers and construction of the existing music industry will be. And if musicians and producers (as we currently know them) will ever willingly climb on board.