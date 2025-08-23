What’s on Josh Homme’s to-do list when Queens Of The Stone Age play Sheffield next week?

Josh Homme has said he’ll drop in to see the Arctic Monkeys’ childhood homes when he plays Sheffield next week.

Queens Of The Stone Age headline the city’s Rock N’ Roll Circus festival at the Don Valley stadium next Wednesday (August 27). Ahead of that, Homme was interviewed on Radio X about his links to the city and to the UK.

“We’ve had such a great relationship with the UK, and with Britain,” the Queens leader began, before revealing: “I really just want to go to all the Arctic Monkeys guys’ childhood homes and take pictures and then send it to them. So, that’s what I intend on doing. And it was like, ‘What’s the best way to do this?'”

Josh Homme is buzzing to visit Sheffield! - YouTube Watch On

Homme and the Monkeys go back some way. He co-produced the band’s third album Humbug, alongside James Ford and provided backing vocals for All My Own Stunts from their fourth album, 2011’s Suck It And See and One For The Road and Knee Socks from AM. In return Alex Turner did some backing vocals on Queens’ Like Clockwork album and the pair have shared stages many times over the years.

So if you see a tall blond gentleman taking photos around High Green – for that is the suburb where Alex Turner and his crew hail from - next week, don’t be alarmed.