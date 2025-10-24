PinkPantheress, Billy Bragg, Jamie Cullum and more to spill hitmaking secrets at Anti Social Camp

A US songwriting camp is making its way across the pond this November, with artists including Billy Bragg, Jamie Cullum, PinkPantheress, Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley and WALK THE MOON’s Nicholas Petricca enlisted to help a host of young musicians hone their craft.

Following its fifth successful year in the US, Anti Social Camp is set to make its UK debut in London from 3rd to 7th November.

Billing itself as the “world’s largest songwriting festival", the event will see 200 fledgling artists write, record, perform and connect with big names across the industry. And the twist? It’s completely free.

Anti Social Camp draws its name from its origins in 2020, when a group of New York-based producers turned to regular Zoom calls to pull through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before long, they decided to found the Anti Social Producer’s Club, and went on to launch their first (largely remote) songwriting camp the following year.

The event was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the NYC music scene, and by the time of the first in-person event in 2022, the collective had a clearer idea of what they wanted their events to offer budding musicians.

Anti Social Camp 2025 — The Largest Songwriting Camp In The World - YouTube Watch On

Where some events charge hefty fees for the chance to learn from the best, Anti Social Camp has chosen to remain free for creators, and aims to help musicians network and grow their skills without breaking the bank.

Now five years in the running, the camp sees artists take part in songwriting and recording sessions, attend talks and panels with industry experts, and perform as part of a festival, with the organisation using its industry connections to attach established names and renowned venues.

In previous years, guest speakers have included the likes of Nile Rodgers, Vampire Weekend, Moby, Cigarettes After Sex and Linda Perry (of 4 Non-Blondes fame), whilst partners have included giants such as Spotify, BMI, Youtube and Amazon Music, and Dolby Atmos.

Having made waves in America, the festival has gained significant interest here, too: attendees of this year’s UK debut were chosen from a list of 10,000 eager applicants.

This year’s foray into the UK sports a number of industry partners: PRS, TIDAL and Distrokid have all confirmed their attendance, whilst Tileyard will be hosting the event at their own studios in Islington, and artists will head to 150 recording studios across the capital.

Attendees will take part in 200 recording sessions, as well as 10 public-facing events across the 5-day event, with big names like Bragg and Perticca offering advice and hands-on support to help bring their music to life.

Once recording wraps, the week will end with a playback party, where artists will listen back to the music they’ve made, receiving feedback on how it could be improved.

Tracks will be added to an exclusive playlist collated and released by TIDAL, the streaming platform owned by Jay-Z, and there’ll even be a red carpet gala where artists can let loose and strut their stuff.

It's not just a fantastic opportunity for artists, though. The event is also partnering with War Child UK to raise money for a worthy cause: aiding, educating and supporting children fleeing conflict zones across the globe.

Feedy Frizzi, War Child’s events manager, said "Music is part of the DNA of War Child's work, so we're both excited and incredibly grateful to be involved with Anti Social Camp UK, rubbing shoulders with some of the most exciting songwriters, producers, and artists in the world right now”.

For more details and to apply to attend future Anti Social Camps, head over to antisocialcamp.com