“Where established artists can share their creative process with emerging talent in an intimate setting”: Tom Misch launches Wildflower 2025 workshop

Acclaimed South London-based jazz musician/producer Tom Misch has announced that he’s now taking applications for another edition of his Wildflower workshop event.

The first Wildflower took place in 2024 and the next one is scheduled for between November 3 and 6 at London’s Ten87 Studios. It’s for aspiring artists and musicians, who’ll be given a chance to learn, create and pick up some tips from what it calls “some of the most inspiring figures in the music industry”. Some of the artists who held sessions at last year’s event included Jordan Rakei, Joseph Hartwell Jones and Misch himself.

Wildflower was founded by Misch together with fellow producer Isaac Whatmore. Their idea is to create a space where “established artists can share their creative process with emerging talent in an intimate setting.”

A post shared by Tom Misch (@tommisch) A photo posted by on

“I think that exchanging knowledge and ideas in a face-to-face context is so important,” Misch said in a statement launching this year’s edition of Wildflower.

“Music is fundamentally about connection, and facilitating that in an immersive and supportive environment is a responsibility that we all have, particularly in a world that is increasingly online. That’s really what motivates Wildflower.”

Applications for the event are open now, but be quick – they close today (September 29). Successful applicants will need to be based in London for the duration of the four day workshop.

Misch and Whatmore say that they “stronly encourage” people from all backgrounds to apply and say that financial support for travel and accomodation will be provided for those who are coming from outside London.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh and you will need to have intermediate or advanced knowledge of a digital audio workstation such as Logic Pro or Ableton Live and own a laptop with your preferred DAW already installed.