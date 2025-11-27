“This is not about nostalgia, this is about vindication, redemption and celebration”: Billie Eilish introduced them to a whole new audience, and now '90s indie band Black Box Recorder are going back on stage

A couple of years ago, a reunion for British indie rock trio Black Box Recorder wouldn’t have been on many people’s bingo cards, but that was before Billie Eilish discovered them and shared their debut single, Child Psychology, on social media.

That was in 2023 and, since then, the band’s popularity has grown to the point where they’re getting close to two million monthly listeners and have 100 million streams. And so, 17 years after their last show at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall in 2009, Black Box Recorder are back, with a show booked in at the London Palladium on Friday 22 May 2026.

Black Box Recorder were formed in 1997 by Luke Haines, John Moore and Sarah Nixey. Initially conceived as an art/noise project, they quickly switched to writing ‘proper’ songs and released England Made Me, their debut album, in 1998.

Child Psychology was its lead single but, despite receiving praise in some quarters, was banned by the BBC due to its controversial lyrics.

After two further albums and that first live reunion in 2009, all has been quiet on the BBR front, but Eilish’s intervention appears to have changed all that.

The Palladium show seems likely to attract an interesting crowd - diehard fans will mix with those who discovered the band’s music more than 20 years after it was first released - but Haines, Moore and Nixey seem happy for all to attend.

“This is not about nostalgia, this is about vindication, redemption and celebration,” they said in a statement. “Come all, old and young”.

Tickets for the show go on general sale on Friday 5 December, but you can sign up now to access the pre-sale that takes place on 4 December.