"It shows the breadth of talent from across the country and all of our nations”: The Mercury nominations are out with the usual mix of established names and niche outsiders

The Mercury nominations are out today and as usual, the 12 albums in the mix are a mixture of established names, relative unknowns and, as ever, a token jazz act.

The established names are Sam Fender for People Watching, Pulp – who won in 1996 with Different Class – and their comeback album More, and 2018 winners Wolf Alice for the recently released fourth album, The Clearing.

There’s also Pink Pantheress whose Fancy That has been nominated – the first time a ‘mixtape’ (though it’s hard these days to delineate the difference between one and a traditional album) has been given a Mercury nod.

There are also nominations for CMAT and Fontaines DC, a testament to the current healthy state of the Irish music scene. In the 34 year history of the Mercury there has yet to be an Irish winner – could this finally be the year?

Another good bet might be FKA Twigs for her third album Eusexua. Hip hop and grime have been popular with the Mercury judges in recent years, but the genre is represented by just one nominee this year in the shape of Coventry-based rapper Pa Salieu for Afrikan Alien.

Then there are the real outsiders. It would be wonderful to think Martin Carthy’s immense contribution to English traditional music could be capped by a Mercury win for Transform Me Then Into A Fish.

But a more realistic scenario might see the judges hand the prize to art jazz misfit Emma-Jean Thackray, Scottish folk songwriter Jacob Alon, or even Welsh jazz musician Joe Webb.

As per usual, metal and hard rock have been ignored. And whilst there used to be a token classical nominee each year in the Mercurys list, the panel have overlooked that genre too.

Last year’s Mercury Prize came and went without a sponsor and thus the live event was a suitably stripped-back affair. Whilst there’s no word on a new sponsor in 2025, the Mercury ceremony itself is moving up to Newcastle this year.

It will take place at the city’s Utilita Arena on Thursday 16 October and will be a ticketed event with performances from “many” of the shortlisted artists.

Another awards do, the MOBOs, moved to Newcastle this year and in a statement, Jo Twist, the CEO of the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) sounded positive about the Mercurys move: “The move to Newcastle is very exciting for us,” she said. “It’s a city that has an amazing musical heritage and musical culture. What makes British music so brilliant is its diversity. It’s from all over the country but opportunity isn’t necessarily (distributed) all over the country.”

Twist said that the idea of the Mercurys having a permanent home in Newcastle is “something we will look at.” She added: “If there are other cities who are keen to follow this blueprint, which the Mobos successfully laid down, we’d love to have those conversations again. This shortlist shows the breadth of talent from across the country and all of our nations.”