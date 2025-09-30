“He’s on all of the songs, including one that’s 13 minutes - we just didn’t want Pino to ever stop playing": Miley Cyrus pays tribute to legendary bassist Pino Palladino as he’s honoured with the Welsh Music Inspiration award

Miley Cyrus, Questlove and Jools Holland are among those who’ve been paying tribute to Pino Palladino after confirmation that he’ll be this year’s recipient of the Welsh Music Inspiration award at next month’s Welsh Music Prize ceremony.

The awards ceremony, presented by BBC Radio 1 presenter Siân Eleri, takes place at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff on 6 October. Shortlisted artists Gwenno, Sage Todz, Panic Shack, and Melin Melyn are among the artists who’ll be performing live ahead of the award of the £10,000 prize for the best album made in Wales or by Welsh people around the world this past year.

Palladino’s lifetime achievement award is thoroughly deserved. Born into a Welsh-Italian family of restaurateurs in Cardiff’s Whitchurch area, the 67 year old has played with everyone from The Who and Eric Clapton to Don Henley and D’Angelo. He’s viewed as a fretless bass pioneer, but remains as relevant as ever thanks to his appearances on hits by the likes of Adele, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.

One of Palladino’s more recent projects was with Miley Cyrus on her 2025 album, Something Beautiful. He played on all of it and, as Cyrus explains in her award presentation video, made such an impression that he may have influenced the running time of one of the songs - Lockdown, which also features David Byrne.

“It was such an honour to have Pino play on my last record,” she begins. “He’s on all of the songs, including one that’s 13 minutes. Don’t know if we would have ever made that if it wasn’t for the fact that we just didn’t want Pino to ever stop playing. Working with you Pino is a dream, it’s always the best.”

Questlove, meanwhile, who played with Palladino on D’Angelo’s seminal albums Voodoo and Black Messiah as part of the Soulquarians, simply says: “If I only had one person to choose to play bass with for the rest of my days, I would choose Pino Palladino”.

(Image credit: Mohamed Hassan)

One of Palladino’s first gigs was with Jools Holland, back in 1981. Freshly out of Squeeze, Holland enlisted him for his Jools Holland and His Millionaires album, and is effusive in his praise.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I can think of nobody more deserving of this award than Pino Palladino,” says Holland. “He has played with everyone and is constantly in demand around the world. Some musicians have a great touch, some have a great ear, some have a great technique, some a great feel. Occasionally a musician will invent a new style or sound with their instrument, but Pino is the only person I know who can truly lay claim to all of the above.”

Reacting to news of his award in typically modest fashion, Palladino simply says: “I’m humbled and honoured that my work has been recognised in this way.”

Founded in 2011, the Welsh Music Prize celebrates its 15th anniversary this year and, to mark the milestone, BBC Cymru Wales has commissioned a special highlights programme of the 2025 event, which will also explore the prize’s impact on the Welsh music scene. The programme will air after this year’s ceremony on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer.

The Welsh Music Prize is supported by Creative Wales, Cardiff Council, PRS for Music, PPL and Help Musicians. You find out more and buy tickets for the ceremony on the Welsh Music Prize website.