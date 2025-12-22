“He's one of music’s great storytellers… who has shaped modern music for more than six decades”: Paul Simon among artists to be given Lifetime Achievement award at 2026 Grammys

It’s the end of the year next week and so we’re not that far away from Awards season. Indeed, the Grammys have already announced the artists who’ll be given the Lifetime Achievement award in 2026.

And it’s a list that few people would have any arguments with: Paul Simon, Cher, Chaka Khan and Carlos Santana. To add to those four, Fela Kuti and Whitney Houston are set to be given the honour posthumously.

Announcing Simon’s award, the Grammys put out a statement calling the 84-year-old “one of music’s great storytellers” who has “shaped modern music for more than six decades”.

“Among his accolades beyond music, Simon is a dedicated humanitarian. He supports global conservation efforts, and has raised millions for education, the arts, and public health, extending his legacy far beyond the stage.”

Elsewhere in the main awards, Kendrick Lamar leads the way in terms of nominations with nine off the back of his sixth album GNX. He, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny are all up against each other in the three major categories – Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year.

First time nominees include Alex Warren, Addison Rae, Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, sombr and Lola Young who are all up for Best New Artist. Another newcomer, Pink Pantheress, is up for two awards – Best Dance Electronic Album and Best Dance Pop Recording. And Yungblud has a breakthrough of sorts – his fourth album Idols is nominated for Best Rock Album.

The Lifetime Awards will be presented at LA’s Wilshere Ebell Theatre on January 31, the night before the main Grammys ceremony at the evocatively-named Crypto.com Arena.