“I’ve got my headphones over the bat ears and I’m making electronic music on MPC with my vape, done up like Batman”: Robert Pattinson made “tons” of ambient music on the set of The Batman

Robert Pattinson has made “tons and tons” of ambient music, all whilst dressed as Batman, apparently.

This surprising and somewhat startling nugget was unearthed in a new interview the actor did with his GQ magazine. It should be pointed out, however, that it wasn’t like Pattinson had to pretend to be Batman in order to make music. No no no! It’s just that it was all done during downtime working on the film in 2022..

“During The Batman, I made tons and tons of ambient electronic music,” he told the mag. “I was in a tent the whole time, basically, whenever I was on a break on The Batman, and I’ve got my headphones over the bat ears and I’m making electronic music on MPC with my vape, done up like Batman.”

Nilüfer Yanya - stabilise (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The actor also talked about the kind of music he likes: “I like Nilufer Yanya (British singer songwriter, in case you didn’t know). Really cool. I really like her. The Gap Band, Bertrand Chamayou. That actually kind of surprised me. I’m like, really? War, I really like War.” (Californian funk legends, you have to assume).

What else? “You know who I really love? I was extremely late to this: 100 Gecs. I absolutely love 100 Gecs. I wish I’d been part of that when it was all taking place. I love their music.”

During the course of the interview, Pattinson whipped out his phone and shared his stats from Apple Music (he’s not on Spotify). “Oh, Dijon, he’s my number one. Bob Marley was number two. Very strange. My number six was Vladimir Ashkenazy.” (Veteran Russian pianist).

He continued: “I go through periods where I listen to very little music, and I’m in one of those periods right now. I think it’s just too much to do. I’m just reading constantly, and I’m not one of those people who can listen and read. I can’t do two things at the same time.”