“We’d look at each other like, ‘Oh my God, are we going to say that?! OK, we’re going to say that’”: The "hysterical" songwriting sessions with Sabrina Carpenter that propelled Amy Allen to four Grammy nominations

While she might not have the most nominations of anyone at the 2026 Grammy Awards - that honour goes to Kendrick Lamar, with nine - we’re sure that songwriter Amy Allen is pretty happy with her four.

In fact, we know she is, as she described herself as “honoured and humbled” (via Instagram) when the news broke that she has nods in the Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical (an award she took home in 2025), Song of the Year (twice) and Album of the Year categories.

While one of those Song of the Year noms comes for Bruno Mars and Rosé’s APT, it’s Sabrina Carpenter that Allen has become most closely associated with. Manchild is her second Song of the Year runner, and Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is in contention for the Album of the Year prize.

Allen co-wrote all 12 tracks on the record, and recently told Music Week that working with Carpenter on her two most recent albums has been a transformational experience.

“Being a part of every song on Short N’ Sweet and Man’s Best Friend has changed my entire relationship with music,” she says. “Honestly, there are endless memories from both of those albums. One minute we’d be talking about something really vulnerable, and then the next we’d be laughing hysterically. We’d look at each other like, ‘Oh my God, are we going to say that?! OK, we’re going to say that.’”

As if that wasn’t enough, Allen also had a hand in So Easy (To Fall in Love), the fourth single from Olivia Dean’s rapidly rising second album, The Art of Loving.

“In terms of Olivia, she is great, 10 out of 10, I absolutely love her,” reports Allen. “She’s a phenomenally talented artist and songwriter; so genuine, intimate and real and I loved getting to write with her.

Other recipients of Allen’s magic touch include Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, but there are a few other people she’d love to work with if she ever got the chance.

“I’m the biggest fan of Rosalía and I’m a huge fan of SZA,” she says. “Stevie Nicks would just break my brain if that ever happened. Carole King… I mean, so many!”

The Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on 1 February 2026.