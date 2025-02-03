Grammys 2025: All of this year's winners and losers

Last night’s Grammys crowned what’s been a glorious year for music, and with the disaster of the LA fires still barely a memory, it’s clear that the entertainment community was ready for a much-needed morale boost.

Given that Grammy’s are, as ever, chosen by committee (rather than being the raw truth of a public vote) there’s always that whiff of the ‘school sports day’ when it comes to selecting the winners. All of the big bases need hitting and if you win big in one race then you have to let someone else have a turn elsewhere… And it seems that the night’s choices – perhaps in the interests of spreading the love as far and wide as possible – were more diplomatic and considered than ever.

Low on surprises and with everyone getting a pat on the back, this year it’s harder than ever to point a finger and cry foul or to pick a single clear winner. If the aim of the show is to have stars and a global audience walking away contented, entertained and celebrated then last night’s Grammys played a blinder.

Biggest ‘surprise’ of the night therefore was Beyoncé finally winning Album of the Year (AOTY being one of the all-important ‘big four’, of course, alongside Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year). Famously Beyoncé had – previous to last night – never bagged the top album prize being pipped to the post for such amazing efforts as 2008’s I Am … Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade, and 2022’s Renaissance.

BEYONCÉ Wins ALBUM OF THE YEAR For 'COWBOY CARTER' | 2025 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech - YouTube Watch On

This year’s Cowboy Carter finally ended her run of near misses (and will silence an increasing number of complainants) though it's debatable as to whether, her surprising, genre-nuking take on country music – in the face of such stellar output in the past – can ever be really be held up as her ‘best’.

“I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists,” she explained, “and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about.”

Likewise celebrating some surprises (for different reasons) was Sabrina Carpenter, who perhaps didn’t have the dynamite evening she may have been expecting. In addition to barely making it through her on-stage performance intact, and hotly tipped to clean up across the big four, she would have to content herself with a pair of wins for Best Pop Solo Performance for single Espresso and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.

(Image credit: Getty Images/CBS Photo Archive)

And getting her allocated portion of Grammy love was Charli XCX who at one point seemed set to storm to victory with ‘breakthrough’ album Brat (actually her sixth) and singles 360, Von Dutch and Guess (with Billie Eilish) delivering the goods and finally putting her on the global map.

Instead of triumphing in the big four, XCX's success came from nominations across multiple categories, and in addition to dropping a full-scale riot/rave on stage, took a home trio of Best Pop Dance Recording for Von Dutch and Best Recording Package and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Brat.

(Image credit: Getty Images/CBS Photo Archive)

It was a similar story for Chappell Roan. Her Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album has had a blinding year after a blink-and-you-missed-it 2023 release, and single Good Luck, Babe! seemed certain to triumph across the board. But, after a rousing, night-winning, on-stage performance and nominations in all the big four and more, it was the all-important career launchpad of Best New Artist where she deservedly romped to victory.

CHAPPELL ROAN Wins BEST NEW ARTIST | 2025 GRAMMYs - YouTube Watch On

The winners and losers

So who won the show and who’ll be sacking managers and shedding a few tears?

Firstly special congratulations are due to a little known Liverpool-based combo known as The Beatles… Miraculously the fab four won an award last night – their 14th in total – for the reconstructed Now And Then single, which won Best Rock Performance.

The decision proved to be a contentious one however, given the track's use of AI to rebuild what was little more than a cassette demo by John Lennon, with many taking to social media to voice their opinions on this hot topic and 'the first Grammy winner made by AI'. This despite the fact that the 'AI' in question was simply used to isolate the Lennon vocal the track is built around, rather than being deployed in the more generative capacity that many blow-hards seemed to be railing against.

But the biggest winner on the night was doubtless Kendrick Lamar who never seemed far away from the winner's podium. It was his Not Like Us single that pulled in the prizes, winning in every category where it was nominated.

That’s Song of the Year and Record of the Year (why have two categories if the same track wins both? – go figure), Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance – a haul of five wins in total. And choosing to keep the beef at home, Lamar instead used his mic time to claim a victory for rap. “There is nothing more powerful than rap music,” he intoned. “I just hope you respect the art form.”

KENDRICK LAMAR Wins Record Of The Year For "NOT LIKE US" | 2025 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech - YouTube Watch On

And last night’s biggest ‘losers’ – and let’s use that term VERY lightly? Perhaps they would be Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, who both walked away with naught despite multiple nominations.

These two giants clearly had off-the-scale years, so it seems that the Recording Academy’s voters wanted to give someone else a bite of the cherry this time around. On the night Eilish scored a run of near misses across multiple categories for album Hit Me Hard And Soft and single Birds of a Feather (having stormed the Grammys with a clean sweep of the big four in 2020).

Likewise Swift, whose The Tortured Poets Department album and Fortnight single (featuring Post Malone) had been hotly tipped to win in those same categories. But by currently holding the record for most Album of the Year wins ever at four (and having won last year too) perhaps someone thought she should step aside for ‘25.

Here’s that list of key winners and nominations (and head here for the complete list, classical, jazz and more included.)

Congrats and thanks to everyone on board an amazing year.

Album of the Year

Winner: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter



Nominees:

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Record of the Year

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Nominees:

The Beatles - Now and Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - 360

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Pop Solo Performance

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - Apple

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Winner: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Nominees:

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.

Best New Artist

Winner: Chappell Roan

Nominees:

Benson Boone

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Vocal Album

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Nominees:

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance Pop Recording

Winner: Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Nominees:

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Winner: Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

Nominees:

Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Winner: Peter Gabriel - I/O

Nominees:

Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Willow - Empathogen

Best Alternative Music Album

Winner: St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Nominees:

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

Best Alternative Music Performance

Winner: St. Vincent - Flea

Nominees:

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

Best Rock Album

Winner: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Nominees:

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Best Rock Song

Winner: St. Vincent - Broken Man

Nominees:

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Best Metal Performance

Winner: Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Nominees:

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best Rock Performance

Winner: The Beatles - Now and Then

Nominees:

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Daniel Nigro

Nominees:

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Best Music Video

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Nominees:

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Rap Song

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Nominees:

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti - Carnival

Best Rap Performance

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Nominees:

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Best R&B Album

Winner: Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Nominees:

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Best R&B Song

Winner: SZA - Saturn

Nominees:

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Kehlani - After Hours

Muni Long - Ruined Me

Tems - Burning

Best R&B Performance

Winner: Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)

Nominees:

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

SZA - Saturn

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Amy Allen

Nominees:

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye