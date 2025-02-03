Grammys 2025: All the winners and nominees in EVERY category

There’s an awful lot of people to thank and backs to slap during the annual Grammy’s group hug and as such there are a whole raft of ‘other’ award categories that might not get the love they deserve… But here at MusicRadar, we love music in whatever form and whichever category it comes in.

So, in addition to our fulsome run down of this year’s biggest awards, their winners (and perhaps a couple of big-name losers) here are rest of those all-important categories, their winners and nominees.

Big congrats to everyone on board.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Winner: Norah Jones - Visions

Nominees:

Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive - Good Together

Best Remixed Recording

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Nominees:

Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Winner: Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Nominees:

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)

Latto - Big Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

Winner: Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You

Nominees:

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Kehlani - Crash

NxWorries - Why Lawd?

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Winner: Lucky Daye - That’s You

Nominees:

Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove

Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald - No Lie

Marsha Ambrosius - Wet

Muni Long - Make Me Forget

Best Reggae Album

Winner: Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)

Nominees:

Collie Buddz - Take It Easy

Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here

Vybz Kartel - Party With Me

The Wailers - Evolution

Best Global Music Album

Winner: Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Alkebulan II

Nominees:

Antonio Rey - Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado - Paisajes

Rema - Heis

Tems - Born in the Wild

Best African Music Performance

Winner: Tems - Love Me JeJe

Nominees:

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Burna Boy - Higher

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Best Global Music Performance

Winner: Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - Bemba Colorá

Nominees:

Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - Sunlight to My Soul

Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani

Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere

Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung - Kashira

Rocky Dawuni - Rise

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Winner: Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor

Nominees:

Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue

Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)

Julian Lage - Speak to Me

Mark Guiliana - Mark

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Winner: Charli XCX - Brat

Nominees:

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Winner: Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted

Nominees:

Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Best Country Solo Performance

Winner: Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman

Nominees:

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Song

Winner: Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Music Film

Winner: Jon Batiste - American Symphony

Nominees:

June Carter Cash - June

Run-DMC - Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop

Best Children’s Music Album

Winner: Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo!

Nominees:

Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate

John Legend - My Favorite Dream

Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo

Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival

Best Comedy Album

Winner: Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer

Nominees:

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Winner: John Lennon - Mind Games

Nominees:

Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things

Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)

Nirvana - In Utero

Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin

90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago

Best Recording Package

Winner: Charli XCX - Brat

Nominees:

The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers

iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease

Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)

The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

William Clark Green - Baker Hotel

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Winner: Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Nominees:

Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

Best Historical Album

Winner: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial

Nominees:

Paul Robeson - Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings

Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito

Prince & the New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

Winner: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial

Nominees:

Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)

Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight

John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55

Various Artists - SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Winner: Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)

Nominees:

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Winner: Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Nominees:

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Winner: Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Nominees:

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Winner: London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

Nominees:

Various Artists - The Color Purple

Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists - Saltburn

Various Artists - Twisters: The Album

Best Americana Album

Winner: Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers

Nominees:

Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers

T Bone Burnett - The Other Side

Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood

Best Folk Album

Winner: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland

Nominees:

Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends

Madi Diaz - Weird Faith

Best Bluegrass Album

Winner: Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1

Nominees:

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World

Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman

The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life

Sister Sadie - No Fear

Tony Trischka - Earl Jam

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Winner: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah

Nominees:

Doe - Holy Hands

Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday

Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)

Yolanda Adams - Church Doors

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Winner: Kalani Pe'a - Kuini

Nominees:

Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots

Best American Roots Performance

Winner: Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse

Nominees:

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling

Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Best Gospel Album

Winner: CeCe Winans - More Than This

Nominees:

Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen

Kirk Franklin - Father’s Day

Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1

Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Winner: CeCe Winans - That’s My King

Nominees:

Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans - Holy Forever (Live)

Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore - Praise

Honor & Glory & Disciple - Firm Foundation (He Won’t)

Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore - In the Name of Jesus

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - In the Room

Best Roots Gospel Album

Winner: Cory Henry - Church

Nominees:

Authentic Unlimited - The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2

The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Rhapsody

Mark D. Conklin - The Gospel According to Mark

The Nelons - Loving You

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Winner: Doe - Heart of a Human

Nominees:

Brandon Lake - Coat of Many Colors

Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire

Forrest Frank - Child of God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete

Best American Roots Song

Winner: Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Nominees:

Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time

Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Best Americana Performance

Winner: Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Ya Ya

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don’t Do Me Good

Madison Cunningham - Subtitles

Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train

Best Latin Pop Album

Winner: Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Nominees:

Anitta - Funk Generation

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Kany García - García

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Best Country Album

Winner: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Nominees:

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Winner: Ruthie Foster - Mileage

Nominees:

Antonio Vergara - The Fury

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown

Best Traditional Blues Album

Winner: Taj Mahal - Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa

Nominees:

Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down

Little Feat - Sam’s Place

Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman

Best Rap Album

Winner: Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

Nominees:

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1

Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole - Might Delete Later

Best Tropical Latin Album

Winner: Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)

Nominees:

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira

Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony - Muevense

Sheila E. - Bailar

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Winner: Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Nominees:

Chiquis - Diamantes

Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos

Peso Pluma - Éxodo

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Winner: Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?

Nominees:

Cimafunk - Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino

Mon Laferte - Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso - Grasa

Best Música Urbana Album

Winner: Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan

Nominees:

Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Feid - Ferxxocalipsis

J Balvin - Rayo

Young Miko - Att.

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Winner: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Master Chorale - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Nominees:

Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello

Decoda - Coleman: Revelry

Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo & San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra - Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Eighth Blackbird - Lang: Composition as Explanation

Best Classical Compendium

Winner: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Nominees:

Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto

Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - BeLonging

Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro - Mythologies II

Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart - American Counterpoints

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Winner: Säje Featuring Regina Carter - Alma

Nominees:

Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping at Last - The Sound of Silence

John Legend - Always Come Back

Willow - Big Feelings

The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher - Last Surprise (From “Persona 5”)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Winner: Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water

Nominees:

Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue(Grass)

Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy - Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)

Säje - Silent Night

Scott Hoying Featuring Säje & Tonality - Rose Without the Thorns

Best Musical Theater Album

Winner: Hell’s Kitchen

Nominees:

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Winner: Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul

Nominees:

Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word

Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say

Skillz - The Seven Number Ones

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Winner: Karen Slack & Michelle Cann - Beyond the Years

Nominees:

Fotina Naumenko - Bespoke Songs

Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings - A Change Is Gonna Come

Will Liverman & Jonathan King - Show Me the Way

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Winner: Víkingur Ólafsson - J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations

Nominees:

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing

Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra - Perry: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra

Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance - Entourer

Seth Parker Woods - Eastman The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Winner: Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion - Rectangles and Circumstance

Nominees:

JACK Quartet - John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles

Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone - Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales

Miró Quartet - Home

Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97 “Archduke”

Best Choral Performance

Winner: The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz - Ochre

Nominees:

Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel in Egypt, HWV 54

The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY - Sheehan: Akathist

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark

True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad

Best Opera Recording

Winner: San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony - Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Nominees:

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Puts: The Hours

Best Orchestral Performance

Winner: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Nominees:

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony in C Major

Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Firebird

ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop - John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance

Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen

Best Instrumental Composition

Winner: Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman - Strands

Nominees:

André 3000 - I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Christopher Zuar Orchestra - Communion

Shelly Berg - At Last

Best Immersive Audio Album

Winner: Peter Gabriel - I/O (In-Side Mix)

Nominees:

Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen - Pax

Ray Charles & Various Artists - Genius Loves Company

Roxy Music - Avalon

Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies - Henning Sommerro: Borders

Producer of the Year, Classical

Winner: Elaine Martone

Nominees:

Christoph Franke

Dirk Sobotka

Dmitriy Lipay

Erica Brenner

Morten Lindberg

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Winner: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)

Nominees:

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark

Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble - Timo Andres: The Blind Banister

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Winner: Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni

Nominees:

Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light

Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Winner: Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin

Nominees:

Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Robert Glasper - Code Derivation



Best Latin Jazz Album

Winner: Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!

Nominees:

Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel

Eliane Elias - Time and Again

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab

Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy

Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Winner: Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined

Nominees:

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes

John Beasley Featuring Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever

Miguel Zenón - Golden City

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Winner: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Nominees:

Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song

Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Winner: Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Nominees:

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Best Jazz Performance

Winner: Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

Nominees:

The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Troy Roberts - Little Fears

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)