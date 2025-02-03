Grammys 2025: All the winners and nominees in EVERY category
You want it? You got it. The Grammy's have a prize for everything, from best sleevenotes to videogame soundtrack…
There’s an awful lot of people to thank and backs to slap during the annual Grammy’s group hug and as such there are a whole raft of ‘other’ award categories that might not get the love they deserve… But here at MusicRadar, we love music in whatever form and whichever category it comes in.
So, in addition to our fulsome run down of this year’s biggest awards, their winners (and perhaps a couple of big-name losers) here are rest of those all-important categories, their winners and nominees.
Big congrats to everyone on board.
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Winner: Norah Jones - Visions
Nominees:
Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream
Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau
Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
Lake Street Dive - Good Together
Best Remixed Recording
Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
Nominees:
Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Winner: Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Nominees:
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
Latto - Big Mama
Best Progressive R&B Album
Winner: Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You
Nominees:
Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World
Durand Bernarr - En Route
Kehlani - Crash
NxWorries - Why Lawd?
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Winner: Lucky Daye - That’s You
Nominees:
Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove
Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald - No Lie
Marsha Ambrosius - Wet
Muni Long - Make Me Forget
Best Reggae Album
Winner: Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)
Nominees:
Collie Buddz - Take It Easy
Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here
Vybz Kartel - Party With Me
The Wailers - Evolution
Best Global Music Album
Winner: Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Alkebulan II
Nominees:
Antonio Rey - Historias de un Flamenco
Ciro Hurtado - Paisajes
Rema - Heis
Tems - Born in the Wild
Best African Music Performance
Winner: Tems - Love Me JeJe
Nominees:
Asake & Wizkid - MMS
Burna Boy - Higher
Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational
Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
Best Global Music Performance
Winner: Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - Bemba Colorá
Nominees:
Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - Sunlight to My Soul
Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani
Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere
Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung - Kashira
Rocky Dawuni - Rise
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Winner: Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor
Nominees:
Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue
Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)
Julian Lage - Speak to Me
Mark Guiliana - Mark
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Winner: Charli XCX - Brat
Nominees:
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
Kaytranada - Timeless
Zedd - Telos
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Winner: Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted
Nominees:
Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Best Country Solo Performance
Winner: Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
Nominees:
Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Country Song
Winner: Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Nominees:
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Music Film
Winner: Jon Batiste - American Symphony
Nominees:
June Carter Cash - June
Run-DMC - Kings From Queens
Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop
Best Children’s Music Album
Winner: Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo!
Nominees:
Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate
John Legend - My Favorite Dream
Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo
Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival
Best Comedy Album
Winner: Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer
Nominees:
Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die
Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
Trevor Noah - Where Was I
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Winner: John Lennon - Mind Games
Nominees:
Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things
Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)
Nirvana - In Utero
Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin
90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago
Best Recording Package
Winner: Charli XCX - Brat
Nominees:
The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease
Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)
The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
William Clark Green - Baker Hotel
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Winner: Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Nominees:
Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra
Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow
Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
Best Historical Album
Winner: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial
Nominees:
Paul Robeson - Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings
Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito
Prince & the New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes
Winner: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial
Nominees:
Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight
John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55
Various Artists - SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Winner: Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)
Nominees:
Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Winner: Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
Nominees:
Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
John Paesano - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Winner: Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
Nominees:
Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
Laura Karpman - American Fiction
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Winner: London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
Nominees:
Various Artists - The Color Purple
Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine
Various Artists - Saltburn
Various Artists - Twisters: The Album
Best Americana Album
Winner: Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers
Nominees:
Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers
T Bone Burnett - The Other Side
Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood
Best Folk Album
Winner: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland
Nominees:
Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends
Madi Diaz - Weird Faith
Best Bluegrass Album
Winner: Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1
Nominees:
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World
Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life
Sister Sadie - No Fear
Tony Trischka - Earl Jam
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Winner: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah
Nominees:
Doe - Holy Hands
Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday
Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)
Yolanda Adams - Church Doors
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Winner: Kalani Pe'a - Kuini
Nominees:
Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots
Best American Roots Performance
Winner: Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse
Nominees:
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling
Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Best Gospel Album
Winner: CeCe Winans - More Than This
Nominees:
Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen
Kirk Franklin - Father’s Day
Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1
Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Winner: CeCe Winans - That’s My King
Nominees:
Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans - Holy Forever (Live)
Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore - Praise
Honor & Glory & Disciple - Firm Foundation (He Won’t)
Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore - In the Name of Jesus
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - In the Room
Best Roots Gospel Album
Winner: Cory Henry - Church
Nominees:
Authentic Unlimited - The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2
The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Rhapsody
Mark D. Conklin - The Gospel According to Mark
The Nelons - Loving You
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Winner: Doe - Heart of a Human
Nominees:
Brandon Lake - Coat of Many Colors
Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire
Forrest Frank - Child of God
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete
Best American Roots Song
Winner: Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Nominees:
Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time
Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Best Americana Performance
Winner: Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Nominees:
Beyoncé - Ya Ya
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don’t Do Me Good
Madison Cunningham - Subtitles
Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train
Best Latin Pop Album
Winner: Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Nominees:
Anitta - Funk Generation
Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Kany García - García
Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
Best Country Album
Winner: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Nominees:
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Winner: Ruthie Foster - Mileage
Nominees:
Antonio Vergara - The Fury
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown
Best Traditional Blues Album
Winner: Taj Mahal - Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa
Nominees:
Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down
Little Feat - Sam’s Place
Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman
Best Rap Album
Winner: Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
Nominees:
Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You
J. Cole - Might Delete Later
Best Tropical Latin Album
Winner: Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)
Nominees:
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira
Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero
Marc Anthony - Muevense
Sheila E. - Bailar
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Winner: Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Nominees:
Chiquis - Diamantes
Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos
Peso Pluma - Éxodo
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Winner: Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?
Nominees:
Cimafunk - Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino
Mon Laferte - Autopoiética
Nathy Peluso - Grasa
Best Música Urbana Album
Winner: Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan
Nominees:
Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
Feid - Ferxxocalipsis
J Balvin - Rayo
Young Miko - Att.
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Winner: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Master Chorale - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Nominees:
Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello
Decoda - Coleman: Revelry
Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo & San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra - Saariaho: Adriana Mater
Eighth Blackbird - Lang: Composition as Explanation
Best Classical Compendium
Winner: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Nominees:
Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto
Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - BeLonging
Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro - Mythologies II
Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart - American Counterpoints
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Winner: Säje Featuring Regina Carter - Alma
Nominees:
Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping at Last - The Sound of Silence
John Legend - Always Come Back
Willow - Big Feelings
The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher - Last Surprise (From “Persona 5”)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Winner: Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water
Nominees:
Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue(Grass)
Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy - Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)
Säje - Silent Night
Scott Hoying Featuring Säje & Tonality - Rose Without the Thorns
Best Musical Theater Album
Winner: Hell’s Kitchen
Nominees:
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Winner: Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul
Nominees:
Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Winner: Karen Slack & Michelle Cann - Beyond the Years
Nominees:
Fotina Naumenko - Bespoke Songs
Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder
Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings - A Change Is Gonna Come
Will Liverman & Jonathan King - Show Me the Way
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Winner: Víkingur Ólafsson - J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations
Nominees:
Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing
Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra - Perry: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance - Entourer
Seth Parker Woods - Eastman The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Winner: Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion - Rectangles and Circumstance
Nominees:
JACK Quartet - John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles
Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone - Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales
Miró Quartet - Home
Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97 “Archduke”
Best Choral Performance
Winner: The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz - Ochre
Nominees:
Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel in Egypt, HWV 54
The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY - Sheehan: Akathist
Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark
True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad
Best Opera Recording
Winner: San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony - Saariaho: Adriana Mater
Nominees:
Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Puts: The Hours
Best Orchestral Performance
Winner: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Nominees:
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony in C Major
Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Firebird
ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop - John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance
Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen
Best Instrumental Composition
Winner: Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman - Strands
Nominees:
André 3000 - I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
Christopher Zuar Orchestra - Communion
Shelly Berg - At Last
Best Immersive Audio Album
Winner: Peter Gabriel - I/O (In-Side Mix)
Nominees:
Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen - Pax
Ray Charles & Various Artists - Genius Loves Company
Roxy Music - Avalon
Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies - Henning Sommerro: Borders
Producer of the Year, Classical
Winner: Elaine Martone
Nominees:
Christoph Franke
Dirk Sobotka
Dmitriy Lipay
Erica Brenner
Morten Lindberg
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Winner: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)
Nominees:
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark
Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble - Timo Andres: The Blind Banister
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Winner: Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni
Nominees:
Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe
Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light
Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn
Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Winner: Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin
Nominees:
Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
Robert Glasper - Code Derivation
Best Latin Jazz Album
Winner: Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!
Nominees:
Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel
Eliane Elias - Time and Again
Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab
Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy
Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Winner: Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined
Nominees:
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes
John Beasley Featuring Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever
Miguel Zenón - Golden City
Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Winner: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
Nominees:
Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song
Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place
Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Winner: Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday
Nominees:
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
Best Jazz Performance
Winner: Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
Nominees:
The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Troy Roberts - Little Fears
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
