"And the finalists are…" It’s time to vote on which band gets to play at the Montreux Jazz Festival
Thomann and Shure have revealed their shortlist. Now it’s time for you to pick your winner.
Once again, music gear giant Thomann and sound-reinforcement legends Shure have teamed up with the organisers of the Montreux Jazz Festival to give one lucky band the chance to play among the superstars on the festival’s famous stage
Now, the big-name collab has just revealed its ten finalists and they want you to pick their winner as the competition moves from its application stage to the ‘community voting’ part.
This year’s Montreux Jazz Festival takes place from 4 July to 19 July 19, 2025.
In the interests of playing fair (and the festival being a thoroughly international affair) winners have been picked from performers in a host of languages from English, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch and German-speaking regions.
But there can be only one ultimate winner…
That winner will be treated to their own 60-minute set on July 14 at 9:30 PM and this year – the festival’s 59th – will see them appearing alongside confirmed appearances from Neil Young, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Carlos Santana, Alanis Morissette, James Blake, J. Balvin, FKA Twigs, Avishai Cohen and more.
Plus great gear up for grabs
Plus, in addition to that one-hour solo gig there’s full travel and accommodation covered for the entire act, a €3,000 performance fee and Shure gear worth €7,000.
Meanwhile, second and third win that Shure gear package worth €5,000.
Public voting takes place on Thomann’s t.blog through to 8 June. A professional jury will then select the final winner from the top 3 voted acts.
The winner will be announced on 23 June, 2025 via Thomann’s blog and social media channels.
Here are those ten finalists – with your chance to vote for your winner at the bottom of this page.
1. Molass
2. Gabriela Fleitas & Tacuarepo
3. Butter Bread
4. Year of the Dog
5. Diana Ezerex
6. Monotape
7. Christoball
8. TILAR
9. RAH + The Ruffcats
10. Extra Sauce
May the best band win!
