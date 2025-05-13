Want a gig at the Montreux Jazz Festival? Thomann and Shure want to gift you your big break at the famous global gathering

Want to play at the world-famous Montreux Jazz Festival? If you’ve got the desire and the skills then music instrument retail giant Thomann and music gear legends Shure have got the hot ticket that’ll put you on stage at THE world’s biggest jazz celebration.

This year’s Montreux Jazz Festival takes place from 4 July to 19 July 19, 2025 and after the great success of their competition last year, the combo of Shure and Thomann want to do it all again, opening the doors to allow musicians a chance to hit the stage at the festival.

The winner of the competition will have their own 60-minute set on July 14 at 9:30 PM and this year – the festival’s 59th – will see them appearing alongside confirmed appearances from Neil Young, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Carlos Santana, Alanis Morissette, James Blake, J. Balvin, FKA Twigs, Avishai Cohen and more.

And, remember that Montreux is all about much more than jazz.

Stars such as Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, and Jacob Collier, alongside jazz legends like Ray Charles, have all appeared on its iconic stage since 1967 and it has long featured soul and funk, pop, hip-hop, afrobeats, classic rock and more for decades, becoming a launchpad for countless stars.

All this plus cash and gear too

And that’s not all. In addition to that one-hour solo gig there’s full travel and accommodation covered for the entire act, a €3,000 performance fee and Shure gear worth €7,000.

Meanwhile, second and third places win that Shure gear package worth €5,000

Entries are now open and, being a thoroughly international affair, you can find out more and submit your entry in a host of languages here: English , Spanish , French , Italian , Dutch and German .

Solo artists and bands are now invited to apply with entries closing on 25 May, 2025 and after internal selection the top 10 submissions will be put to a community vote giving all 10 acts global airtime and allowing jazz fans all around the world to pick their favourite.

Public voting takes place on Thomann’s t.blog from 26 May to 8 June. A professional jury will then select the final winner from the top 3 voted acts.

The winner will be announced on 23 June, 2025 via Thomann’s blog and social media channels.

Here’s those all-important dates for your diary once more:

• 12 May – 25 May 25: Application Phase

• 26 May – 8 June 8: Community Voting (Top 10)

• 9 June – 22 June: Jury Voting (Top 3)

• 23 June: Winner Announcement

• 14 July: Live Performance at Montreux Jazz Festival

For more information, contest details, application forms, and full terms & conditions click here .

Good luck!