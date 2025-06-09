Your chance to win Kurt Cobain's plectrum — used during Nirvana’s legendary MTV Unplugged show
Visitors to the new London exhibition can enter the prize draw
The Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition opened this week at the Royal College of Music Museum in London — offering an amazing opportunity for fans to own a piece of rock history.
All visitors to the exhibition will get the chance to enter a prize draw to win a plectrum used by Cobain during Nirvana’s 1993 MTV Unplugged performance.
The plectrum is one of three Dunlop picks found inside Cobain’s Martin D-18E guitar case.
The famous guitar — uniquely adapted for his left-handed playing — is on display at the exhibition along with the equally famous olive-green mohair cardigan he wore for the Unplugged show.
In 2020, Cobain’s Martin became the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction, bought for over $6 million by Australian entrepreneur Peter Freedman AM, founder of RØDE Microphones.
The Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition, curated by rock journalist Alan di Perna and curator Gabriele Rossi Rognoni, runs until 18 November.
