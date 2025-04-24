“An amazing piece of history from the British blues scene”: Robert Plant is selling a trove of gear for charity – including a John Birch-modded ‘62 Stratocaster with two switches that once belonged to Stan Webb of Chicken Shack

News
By published

The 1990 Les Paul that Les Paul gave the former Led Zeppelin frontman has been sold but that Strat is one super-cool refin – so too the mandolin and resonator

A bare-chested Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin performs at Earl&#039;s Court, London, in 1975. Guitarist Jimmy Page plays his Gibson Les Paul Standard in the background.
(Image credit: Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

Robert Plant is selling a bunch of his gear to raise money for charity and collectors looking for a golden era Fender Stratocaster with some serious mojo – and some mods that might give the vintage cork-sniffers the heebie-jeebies – should definitely check out the sale.

Sadly, the Led Zeppelin frontman’s 1990 Gibson Les Paul Standard has been sold – Les Paul himself gave it to Plant backstage at the Garden during a Page/Plant show in 1995 – but guitarists perhaps should turn their attentions instead to a 1962 Strat that has been stripped, its fingerboard lacquered, that has entered and exited the workshop of the legendary late British luthier John Birch – a favourite of Tony Iommi's – with a number of mods, including an inspired second pickup selector switch.

Venerable vintage guitar emporium ATB Guitars, in Cheltenham, is hosting the sale, and all proceeds will be going to Plant’s favourite charities, such as the Good Shepherd in Wolverhampton.

With its stripped finish, revealing all the wood grain of the solid alder body, this unique electric guitar kind of reminds us a little of Jerry Garcia’s Alligator Strat – at least there seems to have been subjected to a similarly radical spirit.

A post shared by Vintage Fender Gibson Martin 🎸 (@atbguitars)

A photo posted by on

Again, another detail that will bring tears to the purist collector’s eyes, we have aftermarket Schaller tuners, swapped out saddles in the tremolo, and while many players – purist and regular alike – might consider the original Strat pickups to be the acme of single-coil tone, those too have been replaced at the neck and bridge position with a pair of Suhr vintage ’60s. The middle pickup is the original “black-bottomed” pickup.

The decal on the headstock has been changed. Indeed, the headstock has been repaired. As the listing notes, this is unusual for a Stratocaster but then maybe it speaks to some of the adventures – and misadventures – it has had along the way. As Joe Bonamassa oft-says, he doesn’t collect guitars, he collects stories, and this has definitely got some stories to tell.

A post shared by Vintage Fender Gibson Martin 🎸 (@atbguitars)

A photo posted by on

For a start, it had some artist provenance before coming into the possession of Plant. It was owned by Stan Webb of British blues guitar stalwarts Chicken Shack. Plant and his LedZep bandmates were big fans, and the frontman bought it off Webb in the ‘70s. It’s a good weight, under 8lbs – £19,995 and its yours.

Alternatively, and a more budget-friendly option, you could pick up Plant’s 1993 Dobro F-60 Resonator for £1,995, which is A) a very cool guitar, and B) pretty affordable as far as rock-god owned guitars go.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - When The Levee Breaks (Glastonbury 2022) - YouTube Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - When The Levee Breaks (Glastonbury 2022) - YouTube
Watch On

Plant’s 1917 Gibson A-1 Style is also up for grabs. It is a piece of Gibson history, coming out of the Kalamazoo, Michigan factory with a design that planted the seed for the arch-tops to come.

As with guitar, Plant didn’t get the chance to play mandolin with Led Zeppelin, leaving that to John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page. But you know, this could be just the thing for playing Going To California in the back garden once summer finally arrives. It’s priced £2,495. All of these come with a signed COA from Plant himself. Check the Robert Plant Collection out at ATB Guitars.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“I was like ‘Wow, Coldplay were definitely listening to Radiohead and trying to make their version of it’": Porter Robinson says that he only recently discovered that Coldplay used to sound a bit like Radiohead

Carlos Santana collapses and then cancels second show “out of an abundance of caution”

“I was like ‘Wow, Coldplay were definitely listening to Radiohead and trying to make their version of it’": Porter Robinson says that he only recently discovered that Coldplay used to sound a bit like Radiohead
See more latest
Most Popular
Coldplay, Porter Robinson and Radiohead
“I was like ‘Wow, Coldplay were definitely listening to Radiohead and trying to make their version of it’": Porter Robinson says that he only recently discovered that Coldplay used to sound a bit like Radiohead
Mics fired from confetti cannons
Why is tennis superstar Serena Williams being bombarded with microphones fired from confetti cannons? Allow us to explain…
Carlos Santana attends the &quot;Carlos&quot; Premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 17, 2023
Carlos Santana collapses and then cancels second show “out of an abundance of caution”
Club DJ
“Every post feels like a test. If it flops I feel like a failure”: 61% of DJs feel that their social media presence is more important than their skill
Neural DSP Nano Cortex
“This update reflects everything we believe modern gear should be”: Neural DSP gives the Nano Cortex an almighty power-up with free NanOS 2.0.0 system update
Gretsch Limited Edition Paisley Penguin [left] and Honey Dipper Resonator: the Penguin dresses the famous singlecut in gold sparkle with a Paisley Pattern graphic, while the 99 per cent aluminium Honey Dipper makes a welcome return to the lineup.
“Gloriously adorned with a gold edge burst finish over a gold paisley and sparkle top”: Gretsch unveils the Paisley Penguin – a rare bird that growls – and the Honey Dipper Special, a resonator for all your roots rock manoeuvres
EVH Gear Wolfgang WG Standard T.O.M.
“A guitar with the same style and massive sound Eddie Van Halen created all at an affordable price”: EVH Gear reimagines the Wolfgang Standard as a high-performance shredder with a TOM bridge
Yves Jarvis
“I just treated it like I treat my 4-track… It sounds exactly like what I was used to getting with tape”: How Yves Jarvis recorded his whole album in Audacity, the free and open-source audio editor
waves free plguins
Waves makes 7 plugins available for free, including convolution reverb, FM synth and tube saturator
Sheryl Crow &amp; Johnny Cash during Johnny Cash Concert Arrivals at The Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States
“So I’m standing in the vocal booth one night and I felt Johnny’s presence. I am not a woo-woo, but I felt his presence pushing me": Sheryl Crow says it felt like Johnny Cash was with her when she recorded her vocals for their posthumous duet