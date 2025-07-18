“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy”: Coldplay’s ‘kiss cam’ causes trouble for tech CEO and his date
Their embarrassed reaction sees them so viral
Bloody cameras, eh? They get everywhere these days.
That’s surely what one tech CEO must be thinking after he and his girlfriend got caught on camera at a Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday night. That wasn’t enough in itself for them to go viral – it was their reaction, which suggested that they, er, had something to hide.
It happened when the group’s ‘kiss cam’, which spots canoodling couples in the crowd, alighted on one Andy Byron. The Chief Executive of New York ‘date orchestration platform’ Astronomer was there with the company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. Byron had his arms wrapped around Cabot, but quickly disentangled himself and covered her face with his hands in an attempt to hide from the camera.
Too late. Chris Martin had noticed and said to the crowd: “Oh, look at these two. Oh, what... either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” as the pair retreated from sight.
And this being 2025, footage of the couple has been shared on social media all over the world, much to the amusement of some people. “Lol if they’d have just stuck it out and smiled for the camera this would never have surfaced as virally as it did,” wrote one commenter.
Meanwhile another wag wrote: “Their spouses would have left them anyway once they learned of their Coldplay fetish.”
Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres tour – which has been going on for three and a half years now – loops back to the UK next month with two shows in Hull and a ten night run at Wembley Stadium.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
So, if you are conducting a clandestine affair and have tickets for those shows… well, forewarned is forearmed, isn’t it?
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.