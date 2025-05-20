“Eddie says, ‘Let’s go back to the ’80s, so put down your phones!”: Iron Maiden are asking fans to limit their phone use at the band’s shows this summer

Iron Maiden are asking fans to keep their phones in their pockets at the band’s forthcoming concerts — out of respect for other fans and for the musicians on stage.

Maiden’s Run For Your Lives tour kicks off in Budapest, Hungary on 27 May, and will exclusively feature classic material from the band’s early albums — from 1980’s Iron Maiden through to 1992’s Fear Of The Dark.

Ahead of the tour, band manager Rod Smallwood says: “We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens.

“The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers.

“We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band.

“I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans.”

Smallwood continues: “We would very much like you to be ‘in the moment’ instead and be fully actively involved to enjoy each and every one of these classic songs in the spirit and manner they were first played.

“This show isn’t just a celebration of our music; it is, as you will see also about our years of art, of Eddie and of the many, many worlds of Maiden we have created for you.

“So please respect the band, respect the other fans and have the time of your lives as you join your Maiden family by singing your heart out, rather than getting your phone out!! It’s really not a lot to ask is it?”

Of course, Iron Maiden are not the first act to question the use of mobile phones at gigs.

In 2024, Bob Dylan announced that his UK tour would be ‘phone-free’. On arrival, fans would be made to switch them off and place them in a pouch which would be locked by venue staff.

In addition, Jack White, Guns N’ Roses and the Lumineers have all stated that banning phones forces the audience to be more ‘present’ and thus makes for a better gig.

However, Blur singer Damon Albarn has voiced his opposition to an outright ban open phones at gigs. In an interview with BBC Breakfast, he explained his stance: “If you start banning things where does it end? I think you’ve just got to turn up and do your thing.

He added: People won’t want to be on their phone if you’re engaging with them correctly.”

This debate has come a long way since 2017, when it was reported that 60 people were ejected from A Perfect Circle’s show in Reading, Pennsylvania for using their phones during the band’s set.