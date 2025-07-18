“Mick posts, Lindsey likes, AND Stevie likes…. Don’t. Toy. With. Us. We’re fragile”: Fleetwood Mac fans are all a-flutter about latest rumours

You have to hand it to Fleetwood Mac fans – they continue to live in a place called hope, where the idea of the band burying the hatchet and reforming one more time remains a possibility.

The latest tantalising breadcrumb to feed their expectancy arrived yesterday via social media when Stevie Nicks posted a handwritten note to her Instagram account saying: “And if you go forward…”

Later on her erstwhile partner Lindsay Buckingham completed the line on his own Instagram page, by posting: “I’ll meet you there.” The line, Mac fans know, comes from the song Frozen Love which appeared on the 1973 album Buckingham Nicks, recorded a year before they both joined Fleetwood Mac.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Mick Fleetwood had already posted a video on his Instagram page of him listening to the song on his headphones, saying: “It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”

Of course, many fans have interpreted three of the classic line up sharing a memory about the track as a sign that something must be afoot. One posted: “Fleetwood Mac reunion in 2025?? A girl can dream”, whilst another posted to Fleetwood’s feed: “Please please be reuniting to tour together and new music would be a plus!!”

Meanwhile another wrote: “Mick posts, Lindsey likes, AND Stevie likes…. Don’t. Toy. With. Us. We’re fragile.”

In all likelihood, it means nothing. Fleetwood Mac have remained dormant since their final tour before Covid, which saw Neil Finn take the place of Lindsay Buckingham. Then Christine McVie’s death in 2022 appeared to draw a final line under the band, for Stevie Nicks, anyway - in an interview with Mojo last year, the singer songwriter stated that: “there’s no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way…without her.”

However, Nicks is performing a solo tour, which kicks off in Brooklyn on August 8 and runs through to Hartford Connecticut on October 25. Whether Fleetwood, or indeed Buckingham, ends up joining her at any of those dates remains to be seen...