“When we first opened, we never imagined that we’d still be in London three years on”: Abba: Voyage just got four new songs to mark its third anniversary

Abba just threw a three-year-anniversary party to mark their virtual show’s ongoing success, complete with an unexpected birthday present for their fans – the addition of four new songs to their hit show’s line-up.

While the long-awaited Abba: Voyage album – released in 2021 as a precursor to their upcoming, same-named, virtual live experience to grab headlines and lend legitimacy – has only faded in memory and worth, Abba: Voyage, the London-based live experience that rode on its coat tails has only gone from strength to strength.

So much so that after three years, the band’s never ending great gig in the sky shows no signs of slowing down, with subtle changes to the ‘live but never really seen’ band’s line-up going unreported and unnoticed, while virtual Abba themselves have been effortlessly banging out the same show (without breaking so much as a pixelated sweat) to capacity crowds since its 26 May 2022 opening.

(It's worth noting that three years in, even electronic artist Little Boots – contrary to our speculation at the time – IS still banging out Dancing Queen five times a week as part of the band.)

Gimme Gimme Gimme

Now, the show is smartly undergoing a subtle revamp that’s sure to prompt more than a few of the Abba faithful to come back for more. And the new tweaks were revealed at a star-studded third-birthday party at the Abba Arena itself with none other than the band’s Benny Anderson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad in attendance.

Announcing the addition of new songs The Name of the Game, Super Trouper, Money, Money, Money and Take a Chance on Me to the setlist, an official statement from all four members of the band – Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – reads:

“When we first opened, we never imagined that we’d still be in London three years on. We’re very grateful that so many of you have joined us.

“Of course, the reason for us being able to sustain our concert for so long is because of our incredible audience. As we say in Sweden … Vilken resa! (what a journey in English). So, to celebrate we'll be adding a little something to our concert from the 27th of May to thank you for your love and support. We hope you enjoy it!"

Speaking at the event, Anni-Frid said: "The only thing that I can say is that I love you very much, thank you for all your support over the years. It's hard to imagine it's 50 years now. I'm turning 80 this year! I love you, thank you," before joining bandmate Andersson and special guests Elvis Costello and Elbow’s Guy Garvey for an impromptu piano performance.

Costello took on fan favourite Like an Angel Passing Through My Room from 1981’s The Visitors, even getting Anni-Frid to join him for the final lines, giving attendees the first REAL Abba gig (albeit minus two of the band) since their split in 1982. He then picked out the altogether better-known Knowing Me Knowing You while Garvey plumped for The Winner Takes It All.

ABBA Voyage I 3 Year Celebration I Music-News.com @OfficialABBA @ABBAVoyageOfficial - YouTube Watch On

And just in case your world is yet to be rocked by ageless Abbatars that walk among us, Abba: Voyage sees the legendary 70s and 80s band appear in motion captured Industrial Light and Magic special effect form, singing, dancing and playing alongside an all-live band in front of a stunning light n laser show five times a week to an audience of 3000, each paying £96 a head in the bespoke-built Abba Arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Phew.

Originally the Arena was built to be ‘portable’, allowing for its eventual deconstruction and possible erection elsewhere on the planet (or even the creation of identical venues in other major cities allowing Abba to live every rockstar’s dream of playing two gigs in two places simultaneously and finishing their tour twice as fast). However, with the popularity of the London show showing no signs of slipping and London itself seemingly willing to extend the venue’s temporary residency indefinitely, Abba: Voyage, at this point, looks here to stay.

Money Money Money

And with the show having already grossed £1.4 billion – making the risky and costly enterprise Abba’s biggest ever money spinner – it’s safe to say that the band (both virtual and actual) seem happy to stick around.

In fact, the only question about the show’s longevity seems to be how long can a supposed temporary structure stand the five-times-a-week repeated battering of 3000-capacity hen nights? But, with seemingly countless Abba hits to add (the show still lacks such classics as Ring Ring, I Have a Dream and Chiquitita for example) they’ve certainly plenty of ammo still to fire at them.

And when they add The Day Before You Came and Under Attack… Mark us down for a return visit.