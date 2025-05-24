"A jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz’ extraordinary world": Gorillaz celebrate their 25th anniversary with a new exhibition and four “one-off” gigs

Incredibly, Gorillaz, the ongoing ‘side project’ of Blur’s Damon Albarn alongside artist Jamie Hewlett, is 25 years old this year.

The band’s first release in 2000, Tomorrow Comes Today, preceded 2001’s official ‘debut single’ Clint Eastwood with both subsequently appearing on the highly acclaimed self-titled debut album, which came later that year.

Now, to celebrate their birthday, the band that doesn’t exist – comprising of singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and Japanese guitar prodigy Noodle – are welcoming fans to Kong – their long-running and previously similarly fictional ‘home’ – for a closer look into their past, present and future.

The band’s new exhibition, entitled House of Kong, will take place at London’s Copper Box between 8 August to 3 September 2025.

Visitors to House of Kong are promised “a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz’ extraordinary world,” being “a journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation and ground-breaking virtual ways… An exhibition like no other, House of Kong is an experience for the brave and bold.”

And the band have released a suitably cryptic teaser video as to what you can expect once inside.

What’s more, House of Kong exhibition ticket holders will have exclusive presale access to four “one-off limited-capacity” live Gorillaz shows also scheduled to take place at Copper Box Arena on 29 August, 30 August, 2 September and 3 September 2025.

Across the last quarter-century the band have released eight studio albums and worked with a galaxy of stars including Elton John, Little Simz, MF Doom, Jean-Michel Jarre, Grace Jones and Bad Bunny.

Gorillaz are even recognised by The Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act…