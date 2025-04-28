“He’s all right, he’s on tip-top form. We can’t wait": Noel and Liam Gallagher perform together behind closed doors for the first time in 16 years

News
By published

Want to see the Oasis reunion? Too late. It’s already happened

Oasis
Liam and Noel back in 2005 (Image credit: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty)

They’re back. Or rather, given that they were seen entering the same building minutes apart and an almighty racket of Oasis tunes was emitted shortly afterwards, it’s safe to say that – on this evidence at least – they’re back.

And if you're one of the dynamically priced ‘lucky’ ‘few’ with a ticket to see Oasis this summer – most specifically their opening night at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK on 4 July – then it may come as a disappointment to find that the band have already got together without you.

The great official and first meeting of the Gallaghers in an Oasis capacity took place last Thursday with the pair arriving separately at the Mildmay Club in Newington Green, North London. Liam arrived first with Liam rolling up 30 minutes later. The two stayed for around an hour and made enough noise to upset the neighbours.

According to The Sun, who were fortuitously on the spot to capture the pair disembarking from their vehicles, “They took over the Mildmay to film a promo video for the tour and the din was huge,” said an ‘insider’. “Before Noel and Liam had even arrived, a resident next door came out and said they needed to turn the bass down.

“But it’s Oasis - they’re only going to turn it up - and they did when Noel and Liam started up.”

It’s believed that the duo (sans rest of the band) were shooting a promo video for their upcoming tour, footage either to be used as needless extra promo on an already sold-out series of shows, or video for use as part of the show itself.

Oasis: Brought to you by Adidas…

The Sun speculated that – given that Noel was dressed head to toe in Adidas, and that a runner was seen entering the building with yet more Adidas gear on hangers, that the video is part of the duo fulfilling an obligation to promote Adidas sportswear at the gigs.

As if pocketing £50 million from ticket sales wasn’t enough.

And separate to the duo’s surprise get together, Noel confirmed to talkSport on 24 April that he’d already been to visit Liam in prep for their gigs.

“He’s great. I was with him yesterday, actually,” Noel said. “We’re just getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks and then we’ll see what happens

“He’s all right, he’s on tip-top form. We can’t wait. None of us can wait.”

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about shows festivals

“91% believe dynamic pricing should be outlawed”: Music fans have spoken: The Music Fans Voice survey has just released its results

“Nope, it’s real”: Jack Black and Keanu Reeves both confirmed for upcoming Weezer movie

Fantastic (free) plugins and how to use them: Full Bucket FB-3300
See more latest
Most Popular
Fake magic piano
“If this was real, it would be really impressive. But since it’s not real, it’s really impressive": Watch the bonkers four-note piano
Lawrence Hart
Watch UK electronic artist Lawrence Hart build a track from scratch in his hardware-stuffed studio
Joe Bonamassa plays a vintage Gibson Les Paul SG equipped with a Maestro Vibrola. He wears a gray patterned suit and sunglasses.
“He seems to access a different part of his vast library of music genre from the jukebox-in-his-head! This album is a round-the-world musical trip”: Joe Bonamassa announces new album, Breakthrough – listen to the title-track now
ENGL EP635 Fireball IR Pedal: This fire engine red preamp pedal presents two channels, heaps of features, monster gain.
“The EP635 delivers the unmistakable high-gain aggression and clarity that Engl fans love”: Engl packs its iconic Fireball head into a compact dual-channel stompbox with onboard noise gate and IR support
Terence Trent D&#039;Arby
"I said, ‘What’s that?!’ He looked at me strange and said, ‘We’re line checking. We’ll be gone in five minutes’. I said, ‘You won’t - meet me in that room in 10 minutes’": How a happy synth accident inspired a US number 1 single for Terence Trent D’Arby
Sammy and Eddie in 1986
“This was 100% a communication from the beyond": Listen to the song that Sammy Hagar claims to have written with Eddie Van Halen in a dream
A still from Pink Floyd at Pompeii MCMLXXII featuring David Gilmour on the left, Nick Mason on drums at the centre of the frame, with bassist Roger Waters and keys player Richard Wright to the right.
“I’m imagining it was a very dry, kind of arid, close sound”: Steven Wilson on the challenges of mixing Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII, how the movie captures a band in transition, and why it is “pure Floyd”
godin
“Thank God I was French and my voice was terrible, so I couldn’t write songs - otherwise I would be like any other musician”: Air's Nicolas Godin reflects on the success of Moon Safari
Deals of the week
MusicRadar deals of the week: Score £900 off a Gibson Les Paul Standard, £350 off the Adam Jones Epiphone Les Paul Custom and hundreds off Fender, Squier and EVH
Red Witch Apothecary Series Pedals: these beautifully crafted stompboxes have colour-coded aluminium dials, floral designs and some unique analogue circuits.
“I wanted to design a pedal range that’ll last 10, 20, 30, 40 years... It could be something you could bequeath to those you love”: Exquisite stompboxes, built to last a lifetime, meet Red Witch’s Apothecary Series