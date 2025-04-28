“He’s all right, he’s on tip-top form. We can’t wait": Noel and Liam Gallagher perform together behind closed doors for the first time in 16 years

They’re back. Or rather, given that they were seen entering the same building minutes apart and an almighty racket of Oasis tunes was emitted shortly afterwards, it’s safe to say that – on this evidence at least – they’re back.

And if you're one of the dynamically priced ‘lucky’ ‘few’ with a ticket to see Oasis this summer – most specifically their opening night at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK on 4 July – then it may come as a disappointment to find that the band have already got together without you.

The great official and first meeting of the Gallaghers in an Oasis capacity took place last Thursday with the pair arriving separately at the Mildmay Club in Newington Green, North London. Liam arrived first with Liam rolling up 30 minutes later. The two stayed for around an hour and made enough noise to upset the neighbours.

According to The Sun , who were fortuitously on the spot to capture the pair disembarking from their vehicles, “They took over the Mildmay to film a promo video for the tour and the din was huge,” said an ‘insider’. “Before Noel and Liam had even arrived, a resident next door came out and said they needed to turn the bass down.

“But it’s Oasis - they’re only going to turn it up - and they did when Noel and Liam started up.”

It’s believed that the duo (sans rest of the band) were shooting a promo video for their upcoming tour, footage either to be used as needless extra promo on an already sold-out series of shows, or video for use as part of the show itself.

Oasis: Brought to you by Adidas…

The Sun speculated that – given that Noel was dressed head to toe in Adidas, and that a runner was seen entering the building with yet more Adidas gear on hangers, that the video is part of the duo fulfilling an obligation to promote Adidas sportswear at the gigs.

As if pocketing £50 million from ticket sales wasn’t enough.

And separate to the duo’s surprise get together, Noel confirmed to talkSport on 24 April that he’d already been to visit Liam in prep for their gigs.

“He’s great. I was with him yesterday, actually,” Noel said. “We’re just getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks and then we’ll see what happens

“He’s all right, he’s on tip-top form. We can’t wait. None of us can wait.”