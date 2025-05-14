"This is very much the last time around”: Make the most of the Oasis reunion says the band's co-manager

A key figure from the Oasis camp has broken cover and confirmed there’ll be no new music from the band.

Alec McKinlay from the band’s management company Ignition has also intimated that this will be the final chance to see the band, describing the Gallaghers’ reunion as “the last time around.”

McKinlay was talking to Music Week – the band won Best Catalogue Marketing Campaign at the annual awards last week. Asked if there will be a new Oasis album on the group’s Big Brother label, he said: "This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press.

"It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music.”

This will undoubtedly disappoint fans, many of whom will have had their hopes raised when Liam started tweeting enthusiastically about new music last autumn. You may recall that the singer had described a new album as being “already finished...it’s in the bag” shortly after the reunion was confirmed. But it seems this was Liam’s idea of a joke.

By November he had backtracked: “I was fucking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but fuck me it was a laugh.”

So the message is clear: fans should make the most of the reunion because it may not happen again.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

McKinlay also talked about the one overlooked aspect of the tour – how quickly it sold out, not just in the UK, but around the world (including the US, a place we’ve all long assumed is immune to the Gallaghers’ charms).

“Probably the biggest and most pleasing surprise of the reunion announcement is how huge it was internationally," he said. "Honestly, we knew it would be big here, and that doesn’t take much intuition. But looking outside the UK, we knew they had a strong fanbase, we did all the stats.

"We were quite cautious about what that would mean when it came to people actually buying tickets but we were just bowled over by how huge it was.”

"We could have sold out half-a-dozen Rose Bowls in Pasadena and probably eight MetLife stadiums in New York in a day. We saw the ticket stats, we were watching what was happening and the demand was way beyond our expectations.”