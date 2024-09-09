“Yep, it’s already finished... It’s in the bag mate”: New Oasis album is on the way, says Liam

One of the unanswered questions over the past couple of weeks regarding the Oasis comeback has now been answered, it seems.

The band will be releasing new music. In fact, they’ve already recorded a new album. According to no less an authority than Liam Gallagher, anyway.

Over the weekend a fan asked Liam on Twitter/X if a new album was a possibility, to which he replied: “Yep, it’s already finished.” When another fan asked if an album was in the air, he came back with: “It’s in the bag mate fuck the air”. And one word to describe the new album? “TURDOS,” said Liam.

Yep it’s already finishedSeptember 7, 2024

Even more incredibly, when asked by another fan if Noel is still a ‘potato’, an epithet he’s used a number of times to describe his big bro, Liam shot back with: “No he is bloody well not I won’t have a bad word said about that gorgeous talented young man.”

Liam being nice to Noel. A new Oasis album. Pigs were spotted flying above Burnage yesterday.

But seriously, a new Oasis album - this could be one of the two albums’ worth of music Noel mentioned on the Rolling Stone podcast last year, one of which is “a very, very heavily guitar-based stadium rock album”. Has it actually been recorded? Or is that in Liam’s head? Stay tuned for next week’s episode…

In other heartwarming Oasis news, a pensioner had been refunded the £2700 she had mistakenly spent on Oasis tickets on a secondary ticketing website. Elizabeth Buxton, 79, of Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire had forked out what she thought were £90 tickets for her grandchildren on Gigsberg.

She only realised her mistake when she noticed that £2700 was due to exit her account. “I don’t know how it even happened,” the pensioner said. “It’s actually devastating, to put myself in debt for that amount of money.”

Gigsberg doesn’t usually issue refunds in such circumstances, but after Mrs Buxton went public with her mistake, they agreed to ‘make an exception’ and refunded the full amount.

And whilst we’re on the subject of all things Oasis, Noel Gallagher is set to be given the huge honour of having his portrait added to the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection. A photograph taken by the photographer Zoe Law will be part of the gallery’s Legends exhibition later this autumn and when that finishes will stay on in the permanent collection.

Noel himself said that he was “thrilled and honoured” by the news, adding, with typical candour: “The thought of the portrait of a grumpy middle-aged man, who frankly hates having his picture taken, being permanently displayed for future generations to marvel at is very special. Thanks and praise.”