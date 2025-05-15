“I’m in and I’m really looking forward to it”: First non-Gallagher member confirmed for Oasis reunion line up

We’re just weeks away from the start of the Oasis reunion tour and at least one name in the line-up (other than the Gallaghers, of course) has now been pencilled in on the team sheet: Andy Bell is on bass duties.

The Ride guitarist spent a decade in Oasis from 1999 to 2009 and later was a part of Liam’s post-Oasis group, Beady Eye. He confirmed his involvement in an interview with Austrian newspaper Oe24, saying: “I’m in and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “We’ll see each other on tour. Or rather, you’ll see me – I’ll hardly be able to see you in the audience.”

Bell’s involvement had been expected for a while. NME broke a story in March suggesting that according to “sources close to the band” Bell was in, along with Gem Archer and Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs both on guitars and session drummer Joey Waronker. At least one of those, we now know, is correct.

Meanwhile, just one day after Oasis co-manager Alec McKinlay intimated that there’ll be no new music from the reformed band, Liam Gallagher has pulled rank and stated that that’s very much not for him to say.

Neither do I and the only people that will be making any kind of decisions on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID so let’s just take it 1 day at a timeMay 14, 2025

Responding to a fan who remarked that said that it didn’t feel “very biblical” for McKinlay to dismiss the possibility of future Oasis activity, Liam tweeted: “Neither do I and the only people that will be making any kind of decisions on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID (Noel) so let’s just take it one day at a time.”

Liam reiterated this later, pointing out another fan who thought “there must be a degree of truth” to the manager’s comments that McKinley is “the accountant” for the band.

Then, when pressed further by another fan to directly say if the manager was lying, Gallagher caused further confusion when he responded with a simple: “Am I?”

There will doubtless be much more speculation about whether the Gallaghers’ rapprochment is temporary or permanent before we arrive at a definitive answer. Watch this space...